Granola adds some sweet flavor and texture to your favorite breakfasts and desserts like pastries, yogurts, cookies, and ice cream. So, for that reason, we have the perfect Vegan Pumpkin Spice Granola recipe to enjoy this fall and during the comfort-eating seasons. This recipe is made with oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, coconut, dried fruit, pumpkin, maple syrup for sweetness, and a spice blend to give your favorite food festive flavor, or to simply enjoy by the granola the handful.

For this recipe, all you need is five minutes to prep the granola ingredients and about twenty to twenty-five minutes to bake the seeds, nuts, and fruits on parchment paper in the oven. Double or triple the batch to make extra for the week, or surprise your loved one with a Mason Jar full of granola tied with a pretty ribbon around the lid.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 20-25 minutes

Pumpkin Spice Granola

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Cups Old-Fashioned Oats

1 Cup Raw Pecan Halves

1 Cup Raw Pumpkin Seeds

1/2 Cup Unsweetened Shredded Coconut

1/2 Cup Dried Fruit (apricots, cranberries, raisins)

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

1/4 Cup Coconut Oil, melted

1/4 Cup Canned Pumpkin

2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Spice Blend

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a large baking sheet with parchment/wax paper. In one bowl, combine oats, nuts, seeds, coconut, and dried fruit. In a separate bowl, combine maple syrup, coconut oil, canned pumpkin, and pumpkin spice blend. Pour liquid mixture over dry ingredients and mix well to combine. Season with salt. Spread granola evenly over baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes, stirring every 10(ish) minutes.

Nutritionals

Calories 522 | Total Fat 38.8g | Saturated Fat 16.1g | Sodium 203mg | Total Carbohydrate 37.9g | Dietary Fiber 7.3g | Total Sugars 11.5g | Protein 11.7g | Calcium 52mg | Iron 6mg | Potassium 338mg |