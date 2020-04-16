Vegan Polenta Frittata With Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Basil
I used the polenta just like I would use eggs in a frittata recipe. Beginning by frying up vegetables, then adding the polenta and letting it bubble into a firm yellow bake. The end result was savory bliss! It so resembled the days of our beloved egg frittata bakes.
So it’s safe to assume that I’ll no longer be dusting off the polenta box at the back of the cupboard next Spring. But that it will take precedence in our cooking for creating delicious savory frittata bakes.
Vegan Polenta Frittata
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 yellow onion chopped
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 cup cremini mushrooms sliced
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
- pinch paprika
- pinch cayenne optional
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1 cup polenta
- 3 cup vegetable broth or water
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh basil chopped
Instructions
- Add onion and garlic to cast iron skillet with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Cook on medium heat stirring occasionally until onion becomes translucent in colour (approx. 10 mins). Chop mushrooms and add to skillet. Cook until softened (approx. 10 mins). Transfer to bowl.
- In a mixing bowl add your polenta, nutritional yeast, paprika, cayenne, and salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Add 1 tsp coconut oil to skillet on medium heat and toss in your polenta mixture.
- Gradually pour in vegetable stock, beating polenta as you go to prevent lumps. Keep beating the polenta until the mixture thickens and starts to bubble. Then add cooked veg back to the skillet, stir to combine and season with more sea salt and pepper.
- Remove pan from heat and top polenta with chopped cherry tomatoes. Turn oven to broil and cook for 5-10 mins, or until cherry tomatoes are bright and bursted.
- Remove polenta frittata from oven, allow to cool slightly and top with fresh basil leaves.
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 230kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 1004mg | Potassium: 422mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 748IU | Vitamin C: 12mg | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg