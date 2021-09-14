Treat your sweet tooth to a healthier-for-you dessert without compromising taste, and make this warm dairy-free plum crisp with a spiced oat topping that will melt in your mouth.

The crumble topping is the icing on the cake and so simple to prep and cook— it tastes just as good on its own as it does pair with the plum. You'll bind the oats with a vegan flax egg for a gooey, buttery texture.

When you take your first bite of this warm, comforting treat you’ll enjoy the sweet taste of the fruit, savory oats, and zesty spices. It's guaranteed you'll want to make this crisp all year long.

Before serving this dessert, make sure to add a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream on top while the crisp is bubbly right out of the oven. If you have any leftovers of the oat crumble, save them in the fridge for the week and snack on it re-heated, room temperature, or cold. This buttery yet butterless dessert is not only a big hit among plant-based eaters but anyone who loves a sweet and savory dessert. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

Vegan Plum Crisp with Spiced Oat Topping

Serves 10

Ingredients

For the Filling:

6 cups plums, pitted and sliced ($4.37)

1 ½ tablespoon all-purpose flour ($0.01)

3 tablespoon cane sugar ($0.01)

½ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.02)

For the Topping:

½ tablespoon ground flaxseed ($0.02)

1 ½ tablespoon water ($0.00)

¾ cup all-purpose flour ($0.06)

¾ cup rolled oats ($0.14)

¾ cup brown sugar or coconut sugar ($0.24)

¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

½ teaspoon cinnamon ($0.02)

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg ($0.02)

A pinch of cloves ($0.01)

¼ cup slivered almonds ($0.61)

½ cup melted vegan butter ($1.16)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.21)

Instructions

For the Plum Filling:

Preheat your oven to 350°F and grab out a baking dish. We use a 13×9 casserole dish for reference, but if you want a deeper crisp use a smaller one (like a 9x9). Wash, pit, and slice the plums. Then, toss them together with the all-purpose flour and cane sugar in a large mixing bowl. Transfer to the baking dish, and set aside while you prepare the topping.

For the Topping:

Prepare flax egg by mixing ½ tablespoon ground flaxseed with 1 ½ tablespoon water in a small bowl, and set aside. In another mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and almonds. In a third bowl, melt the vegan butter and whisk in the vanilla. Pour butter mixture and flax egg into the dry mixture and stir until everything is incorporated. It should look crumbly at this point. Next, use your hands to disperse the topping evenly over the plum layer. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the topping is golden and crispy. Remove your plum crisp from the oven and let it cool at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes. Serve warm with vegan vanilla bean ice cream.

Notes

In order to yield the most caramelized, honey-like consistency, it's best to let the crisp sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutritionals

Calories 209 | Total Fat 8.3g | Saturated Fat 1.8g | Sodium 134mg | Total Carbohydrate 23.1g | Dietary Fiber 1.8g | Total Sugars 16.2g | Protein 1.9g | Calcium 22mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 124mg |