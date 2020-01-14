Vegan Persimmon, Pomegranate and Caramelized Almonds Salad
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Persimmon, Pomegranate and Caramelized Almonds Salad
FROM: @barbarafrenchvegan
WHY WE LOVE IT: Persimmon's reduce inflammation and they are an excellent source of vitamin C and full of natural fiber. Pine nuts and almonds are high in protein and add a delicious crunchy to this leafy salad.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Make: 5 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8
MAKE IT FOR: A side dish serve with your dinner entree or your lunch during the busy work week.
Ingredients:
- Salad Mix
- 1 Persimmon
- 1 Pomegranate
- 4 Lychees
- 1 Clementine
- 2 Handful Almonds
- 50gr Pine Nuts
- 1 tbsp Agave Syrup
Dressing:
- 3 tsp Fig Chutney
- 1 tbsp Olive Oil
- tsp Dijon Mustard
- 1 tbsp Water
Instructions:
1. Rince and drain salad. Prepare all your fruits.
2. Prepare the dressing by mixing all ingredients.
3. In a pan, pour pine nuts, almonds and drizle agave syrup. Heat on medium and cook until caramelized.
4. Dress, decorate and enjoy!