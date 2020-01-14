What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Persimmon, Pomegranate and Caramelized Almonds Salad

FROM: @barbarafrenchvegan

WHY WE LOVE IT: Persimmon's reduce inflammation and they are an excellent source of vitamin C and full of natural fiber. Pine nuts and almonds are high in protein and add a delicious crunchy to this leafy salad.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Make: 5 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8

MAKE IT FOR: A side dish serve with your dinner entree or your lunch during the busy work week.

Ingredients:

Salad Mix

1 Persimmon

1 Pomegranate

4 Lychees

1 Clementine

2 Handful Almonds

50gr Pine Nuts

1 tbsp Agave Syrup

Dressing:

3 tsp Fig Chutney

1 tbsp Olive Oil

tsp Dijon Mustard

1 tbsp Water

Instructions:

1. Rince and drain salad. Prepare all your fruits.

2. Prepare the dressing by mixing all ingredients.

3. In a pan, pour pine nuts, almonds and drizle agave syrup. Heat on medium and cook until caramelized.

4. Dress, decorate and enjoy!