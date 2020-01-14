Vegan Persimmon, Pomegranate and Caramelized Almonds Salad

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Persimmon, Pomegranate and Caramelized Almonds Salad

FROM: @barbarafrenchvegan

WHY WE LOVE IT: Persimmon's reduce inflammation and they are an excellent source of vitamin C and full of natural fiber. Pine nuts and almonds are high in protein and add a delicious crunchy to this leafy salad.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 Minutes, Make: 5 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 8

MAKE IT FOR: A side dish serve with your dinner entree or your lunch during the busy work week.

Ingredients:

  • Salad Mix
  • 1 Persimmon
  • 1 Pomegranate
  • 4 Lychees
  • 1 Clementine
  • 2 Handful Almonds
  • 50gr Pine Nuts
  • 1 tbsp Agave Syrup

Dressing:

  • 3 tsp Fig Chutney
  • 1 tbsp Olive Oil
  •  tsp Dijon Mustard
  • 1 tbsp Water

Instructions:

1. Rince and drain salad. Prepare all your fruits.
2. Prepare the dressing by mixing all ingredients.
3. In a pan, pour pine nuts, almonds and drizle agave syrup. Heat on medium and cook until caramelized.
4. Dress, decorate and enjoy!
