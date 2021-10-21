Hearty Vegan Minestrone Soup
If we had to choose just one soup to enjoy for the rest of our life, it would be this Vegan Minestrone Soup, hands down. Loaded with veggies, beans, and pasta, this soup has got everything you need for a hearty and healthy meal that won't weigh you down. This minestrone soup is highly nutritious as it’s high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.
What we love about this recipe so much is how surprisingly filling it is without any of that overly stuffed feeling you get when you’re too full. Another great thing about this soup is one batch can last you for a whole week and is a great meal idea for families.
Vegan Minestrone Soup
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook time: 30 Min
Total Time: 40 Min
Servings: 8-10 People
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ Red Onion, diced
- 2 Medium Carrots, chopped
- 2 Stalks of Celery, chopped
- 1 Large Zucchini, chopped
- 1 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ½ Tsp Black pepper
- 2 Tsp Italian Seasoning
- 28 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned
- 2 Cups Veggie Broth, low sodium
- 2 Cups Water
- 15 Oz Canned White Beans (no salt added), drained and rinsed
- 15 Oz Canned Kidney Beans (no salt added), drained and rinsed
- 1 Cup Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta
- 2 Cups Spinach
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot add your onions, carrots, celery, and zucchini. Cook for 5 minutes or until the veggies slightly soften.
- Add your garlic powder, black pepper, and Italian seasoning. Stir around for 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Add your diced tomatoes, veggie broth, water, and beans. Stir until well mixed. Bring your mixture to a simmer and then add your pasta. Continue to simmer until your pasta is cooked al dente.
- Stir in your spinach until it’s wilted. Taste for any adjustment in seasonings. Serve right away with a slice of your favorite bread and enjoy!