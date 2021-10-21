If we had to choose just one soup to enjoy for the rest of our life, it would be this Vegan Minestrone Soup, hands down. Loaded with veggies, beans, and pasta, this soup has got everything you need for a hearty and healthy meal that won't weigh you down. This minestrone soup is highly nutritious as it’s high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

What we love about this recipe so much is how surprisingly filling it is without any of that overly stuffed feeling you get when you’re too full. Another great thing about this soup is one batch can last you for a whole week and is a great meal idea for families.

Vegan Minestrone Soup

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook time: 30 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Servings: 8-10 People

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ Red Onion, diced

2 Medium Carrots, chopped

2 Stalks of Celery, chopped

1 Large Zucchini, chopped

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Black pepper

2 Tsp Italian Seasoning

28 Oz Diced Tomatoes, canned

2 Cups Veggie Broth, low sodium

2 Cups Water

15 Oz Canned White Beans (no salt added), drained and rinsed

15 Oz Canned Kidney Beans (no salt added), drained and rinsed

1 Cup Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta

2 Cups Spinach

Instructions