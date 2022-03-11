These pretty green matcha waffles make for a really cool breakfast or dessert for St. Patrick’s Day. Dairy-free buttermilk waffles are surprisingly easy to make but taste special thanks to the addition of matcha powder. They are also light and fluffy, with a perfectly crispy outer edge.

If you want your waffles to have an even brighter green color, you can add a bit of spirulina powder to the batter too. Matcha waffles taste the best fresh out of the waffle maker. If you make a larger batch, you can keep the rest warm in the oven. You can also freeze any leftovers, then simply reheat them in the oven or toaster when ready to eat.

You can serve these for breakfast, brunch, or as a snack any time of the day, or, add savory toppings for an awesome lunch or dinner as well.

In this combination, the earthy flavors from the matcha work well with the sweet, vanilla-flavored coconut cream, however, you can totally play around with different topping options:

Use your favorite non-dairy ice cream. Vanilla, mint, and strawberry are especially great with matcha.

Top your waffles with fresh or frozen fruits. Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, mango slices, kiwi, and papaya are all delicious.

You can also drizzle the waffles with maple syrup or melted chocolate for extra sweetness as well.

Chopped nuts, dried fruits, or chocolate chips are all great toppings too.

And if you feel adventurous, try a savory topping! Your favorite vegan cream cheese, fresh salsa, or guacamole are delicious with these waffles. You can also add some grilled veggies and grated vegan cheese on top.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Matcha Waffles with Coconut Whipped Cream

10-12 small waffles

Ingredients

1.5 cups of unsweetened plant milk

1 tbsp vinegar

2 cups of flour

2 tsp baking powder

1.5 tbsp matcha powder

1 tbsp sugar

2 oz/60 g melted vegan butter

salt

Coconut whipped cream:

1 can of full-fat coconut milk, chilled in the fridge overnight

1/4 cup of powdered sugar

vanilla extract

Instructions

To make vegan buttermilk combine plant milk and vinegar. Let stand for a few minutes, until it thickens and curdles. In a large bowl mix together flour, baking powder, matcha powder, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Add melted butter and vegan buttermilk, and mix together gently with a spatula. The mix will be slightly lumpy and fizzling, it’s perfectly normal. Don’t overmix. Preheat your waffle maker. Once hot, add a small amount of batter (depending on the size of your waffle maker), then close the lid, and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until no more steam comes out. Do not open the waffle maker until steam is coming out, so the waffle is not totally cooked. Repeat with the rest of the batter. For the coconut whipped cream scoop out the hardened coconut cream from the can, you won’t need the liquid parts for this recipe. Beat thick coconut cream with a mixer for about a minute, or until creamy and starts to fluff. Add sugar and a few drops of vanilla, and whisk for another 20-30 seconds, or until creamy and fluffy. Top waffles with coconut cream to serve.

Nutritionals Per Waffle (1 of 10)

Calories 197 | Total Fat 7.6g | Saturated Fat 3.5g | Sodium 72mg | Total Carbohydrate 29.1g | Dietary Fiber 1.3g | Total Sugars 8.3g | Protein 3.4g | Calcium 100mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 147mg |

