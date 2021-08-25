Vegan Marinated Lemon Basil Tomatoes

For a refreshing summer lunch, serve these marinated citrus lemon basil tomatoes that are full of tangy, fresh flavors – it's the perfect 'cool-off from a hot day' dish.

This recipe deserves five stars for its simplicity: It will make you have a new appreciation for foods in their whole, pure form. The key to this recipe is using quality, organic ingredients because you'll notice the difference if the tomatoes aren't ripe, as well as the taste of a good versus low-grade olive oil. Most chefs we interview for The Beet, like Matthew Kenney, always recommend having quality olive oil on hand.

These marinated tomatoes feed four to six people, a great dish to serve at a small get-together and dinner party, and, not to mention, it's certainly healthy and a gorgeous platter. A photo opportunity awaits.

Lemon Basil Marinated Tomatoes

Yields 4-6 servings

Ingredients

2-3 Tomatoes

¾ Cup Olive Oil

¼ Cup Natalie’s Pure Lemon Juice

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

5 fresh basil leaves, finely sliced

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

3 cloves of garlic, minced

Lemon zest

Instructions

Finely slice all tomatoes and place them in a shallow dish. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients and whisk well. Pour the marinade over the tomatoes and enjoy immediately or for the best flavor, refrigerate, or for up to 3 hours.

Nutritionals

Calories 57 | Total Fat 3.9g | Saturated Fat 0.6g | Cholesterol 2mg | Sodium 588mg | Total Carbohydrates 6g | Dietary Fiber 1.3g | Total Sugars 4.2g | Protein 1.1g | Calcium 17mg | Iron 0mg | Potassium 250mg |