Reach your health goals this summer by eating clean, delicious plant-based foods, and snacking on healthy recipes just like this mango pico de gallo. If you love salsa, you're in for your newest favorite preparation. Mango pico de gallo is sweet, fresh, spicy, and juicy and tastes delicious with other Mexican recipes like tacos and rice and beans, or simply pair it with some classic tortilla chips.

This recipe featured Roma tomatoes, mangoes, onions, serrano chilies, cilantro, and lime juice for a low-calorie snack, appetizer, or addition to your entree. Watch the video on how to create this masterpiece and enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Mango Pico de Gallo

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 large Roma tomatoes

1 ½ large mangoes*

½ red onion

2 serrano chiles

3 tbsp minced cilantro

3 tbsp lime juice

Sea salt to taste

Instructions

First, quarter the tomatoes and remove the inner seed portion. Dice what's left of the tomatoes and add them to a mixing bowl. Peel and cube the mangoes into small pieces, and add them to the same bowl. Next, finely dice the red onion and mince the cilantro. Cut the serrano chiles in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds and finely mince them (leave the seeds in for an extra-spicy salsa). Add these to the mixing bowl with the tomatoes and mangoes. Squeeze in the lime juice and add a pinch of sea salt. Stir to combine, then taste and adjust seasonings to your preferences. Add chiles for more spice, lime for more tang, or cilantro for a more herbaceous flavor. Serve this mango pico de gallo alongside tacos or with homemade tortilla chips for a tasty snack or appetizer. Happy eating!

Nutritionals

Calories 82 | Total Fat 0.6g | Saturated Fat 0.1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 199mg | Total Carbohydrate 20.1g | Dietary Fiber 2.4g | Total Sugars 13.8g | Protein 2.2g | Calcium 27mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 326mg |