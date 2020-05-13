Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cupcakes with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting
While you're at home practicing your baking skills, these vegan lemon poppyseed cupcakes are a delicious and easy recipe to add to your repertoire. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry so you can save yourself a trip to the grocery store. These cupcakes have a tangy lemon taste and a decadent, creamy 'creamless' frosting. I like to save some extra frosting in a container and use it as a topping for cookies, banana bread, and other sweet treats. If you take chocolate wafers and smother the cream cheese frosting onto them, it tastes just like an oreo.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: The sun is shining and the weather is warming up, it's time to add citrus to your water and baked goods. These lemon poppy seed cupcakes will be your go-to summer dessert.
Make it for: A spring or summer picnic, even if it's just in the back yard. Before you start baking, grab your muffin tins and set your oven to 345°F. Plan to spend a day in the sunshine on a checkered blanket and indulge in the sweet taste of these sinful vegan cupcakes. Serve the cupcakes with shaved lemon peels for a zesty presentation, or top them with a small lemon peel.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Bake Time: 25-30 minutes
Makes 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar/lemon juice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Zest of 2 lemons
- 1 ½ cups plain flour
- 1 cup caster sugar
- 1tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ cup vegan butter of choice
- 1 tbsp. poppy seeds
Frosting
- 1 1/4 cup of vegan cream cheese
- 1 cup of coconut yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup icing sieved
- Zest and Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 lemon sliced as thin as possible ideally with a mandolin to garnish
- 1 tsp poppy seeds plus some extra to sprinkle on to finish
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 347°F/ 175°. Line a 12 muffin tin with muffin cases.
- In a bowl combine the milk, apple cider vinegar/lemon juiced, and set aside.
- In a free-standing or handheld mixer cream the vegan butter and sugar till light and fluffy.
- Sieve in the flour, baking powder and bicarb in stages, alternating between the milk, beating continuously until it’s all combined.
Finally, fold through the lemon zest and poppy seeds.
- Fill the muffin cases ¾ full and bake for 25-30 minutes until lightly golden and a skewer comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.
- Place the cream cheese, coconut yogurt, vanilla extract, and lemon juice in the bowl of a free-standing mixer, and whisk until smooth, add in the icing sugar and zest and continue whisking for a minute or two. Finally, fold through the poppy seeds. When its ready place in the fridge to firm up whilst the cupcakes are cooling.
- I placed mine in an icing bag before I put it in the fridge, but you can easily frost by hand.
- Once the cupcakes are completely cool, ice as you wish and sprinkle with some extra poppy seeds and a slice of lemon.