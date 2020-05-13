Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cupcakes with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

While you're at home practicing your baking skills, these vegan lemon poppyseed cupcakes are a delicious and easy recipe to add to your repertoire. You probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry so you can save yourself a trip to the grocery store. These cupcakes have a tangy lemon taste and a decadent, creamy 'creamless' frosting. I like to save some extra frosting in a container and use it as a topping for cookies, banana bread, and other sweet treats. If you take chocolate wafers and smother the cream cheese frosting onto them, it tastes just like an oreo.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: The sun is shining and the weather is warming up, it's time to add citrus to your water and baked goods. These lemon poppy seed cupcakes will be your go-to summer dessert.

Make it for: A spring or summer picnic, even if it's just in the back yard. Before you start baking, grab your muffin tins and set your oven to 345°F. Plan to spend a day in the sunshine on a checkered blanket and indulge in the sweet taste of these sinful vegan cupcakes. Serve the cupcakes with shaved lemon peels for a zesty presentation, or top them with a small lemon peel.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 25-30 minutes