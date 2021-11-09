Whether you're team red or green enchiladas, you'll love this one-of-a-kind authentic Mexican recipe that's healthier and more affordable than most traditional versions.

The best part about this meal is that it doesn't break the bank and leftovers are even better the next day. The ingredients for each enchilada costs 50 cents, and the entire recipe, which makes 16 enchiladas, costs just $8.06 and could feed the whole family. If you have leftovers or choose to make extra, enjoy this dish the next day for lunch or dinner and the sauce will have more time to marinate the tortillas and each bite will explode with flavor.

In addition to the low cost, these enchiladas also lean healthy because we swapped meat for pulled jackfruit and cheese and cream for dairy-free queso fresco to reduce your risk of inflammation caused by these animal products.

To make Enchiladas Rojas you'll dip them into salsa after it's wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with jackfruit and dairy-free cheese. Then, garnish with your favorite toppings or follow the recipe and add lettuce, sliced radishes, and crumbled queso fresco, and enjoy this meal any time you're in the mood for authentic Mexican food with a healthy twist.

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Vegan Enchiladas Rojas

Makes 16

Ingredients

For the Tortillas

16-18 corn tortillas ($0.32)

For the Fillings

1 ¾ ounce dehydrated jackfruit ($4.93)

2 tablespoons vegetable stock powder ($0.10)

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

½ small white onion, diced ($0.12)

3-4 cloves garlic, minced ($0.12)

3 tablespoons tamari ($0.54)

⅓ - ½ cup vegan queso fresco ($0.70)

For the Enchilada sauce

2 ancho chiles ($0.10)

3 guajillo chiles ($0.12)

3-4 arbol chiles optional ($0.06)

2 Roma tomatoes ($0.32)

½ small white onion ($0.12)

3 cloves garlic ($0.08)

½ cup vegetable broth ($0.03)

¼ teaspoon Mexican oregano ($0.01)

Salt to taste ($0.01)

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

Extras optional

Neutral oil to fry tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Sliced radishes

Diced white onions

More crumbled cheese

Instructions

For the Corn Tortillas

Make your own fresh corn tortillas, or use a pack of store-bought tortillas. Set aside for later.

For the Jackfruit

Bring a pot of water to boil. Add in vegetable stock powder, a pinch of salt, and the dehydrated jackfruit. Let it simmer for 20-30 minutes, or leave it to soak overnight in room temperature water. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add in diced onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes, or until translucent. Add in the minced garlic for another 1-2 minutes. Lastly, add in drained jackfruit and tamari and continue cooking until the liquid is absorbed for about 5 minutes.

For the Enchilada Sauce

De-stem and seed the chiles, then toast them in a dry skillet over medium for 30-60 seconds per side. Bring a pot of water to boil and add them in. Turn the heat off and let them rehydrate for 12-15 minutes, or until soft and pliable. Add the tomatoes and onions to another pot of water and simmer them for 10-12 minutes, or until softened. Drain and transfer the tomatoes and onions to a blender with garlic cloves, vegetable broth, Mexican oregano, and salt. Blend on high until smooth. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high. Slowly pour the salsa in and bring it to a low boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

For Serving

Heat 5-6 tablespoons of neutral oil in a pan over medium-high. Once hot, fry each tortilla for about 10-15 seconds per side. the tortillas shouldn't be too crispy since you still want to be able to roll them. Transfer the fried tortillas to a paper towel-lined plate to get rid of the excess oil. Dip each one in the enchilada sauce so both sides are well covered. On a flat surface, add a scoop of shredded jackfruit and some queso fresco to the middle of your tortilla. Using your hands, tightly roll it and transfer it to a serving dish. Continue this process with the rest of the tortillas. Serve your enchiladas while warm with extra sauce crumbled queso fresco or cotija cheese, fresh onions, lettuce, and sliced radishes. Happy eating!

Nutritionals

Calories 337 | Total Fat 14g | Saturated Fat 8.6g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 2210mg | Total Carbohydrates 41.1g | Dietary Fiber 6.3g | Total Sugars 20.9g | Protein 7.4g | Calcium 341mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 145mg |