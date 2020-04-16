Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Say hello to the most delicious chocolate peanut butter cheesecake you’ll ever try. This no-bake chocolate cheesecake is vegan, gluten-free and raw. If you haven’t tried vegan cheesecake before, you’re in for a treat (literally!). Because although there is no “cheese” in this cheesecake per se, vegan cheesecakes certainly rival the traditional in both taste and texture.
I can promise you, this vegan cheesecake is a recipe to be cherished. And certainly a plant-based recipe worth sharing! I challenge you to share this Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake with any vegan skeptic and see just how quickly they convert. The flavors in this cheesecake are chocolatey and decadent. With a creamy and smooth filling and a thick crunchy cocoa crust. All-in-all, it’s a flawless cheesecake recipe that will wow your loved ones. So, let’s get started on how to make this perfect vegan chocolate peanut butter cheesecake.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Prep Time: 35 minutes
Cook Time: 4 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 19 minutes
Servings 12 people
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 cup almonds
- 1.5 cups medjool dates , pits removed (approx. 17 dates)
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- pinch sea salt , finely ground
- 2 tbsp coconut oil , melted
For the filling
- 2 cups raw cashews , soaked overnight and strained
- 1 can full fat coconut milk (400 ml can)
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup agave
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
Instructions
- In a food processor add almonds, pulse until it's a flour-like substance. Then add dates, cacao powder, peanut butter, cinnamon and sea salt. Melt coconut oil in saucepan on medium-high heat and pour into food processor. Pulse ingredients until combined and a dough-like substance.
- Cut a sheet of parchment paper into a circular shape, sized to cover the bottom of your springform cake pan (I used an 18cm/7-inch diameter springform cake pan with removable bottom)*. Then press the dough into the bottom of the pan making a thick and level crust.
- In a blender add your soaked cashews (strained), coconut milk, cocoa powder, agave, peanut butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon and salt. Blend until smooth.
Pour cheesecake filling into the centre of your cake pan. Place cake in freezer for 2-4 hours**, or until solid.
- When ready to eat remove cheesecake from freezer and let thaw 15-30 minutes before slicing. (Optional to lightly dust the top with more cacao powder using a small sieve). It's easiest to cut cake with a hot sharp knife (run the knife under hot water and towel dry before slicing).
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 469kcal | Carbohydrates: 39g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 33g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 7g | Sodium: 94mg | Potassium: 393mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 22g