Say hello to the most delicious chocolate peanut butter cheesecake you’ll ever try. This no-bake chocolate cheesecake is vegan, gluten-free and raw. If you haven’t tried vegan cheesecake before, you’re in for a treat (literally!). Because although there is no “cheese” in this cheesecake per se, vegan cheesecakes certainly rival the traditional in both taste and texture.

I can promise you, this vegan cheesecake is a recipe to be cherished. And certainly a plant-based recipe worth sharing! I challenge you to share this Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake with any vegan skeptic and see just how quickly they convert. The flavors in this cheesecake are chocolatey and decadent. With a creamy and smooth filling and a thick crunchy cocoa crust. All-in-all, it’s a flawless cheesecake recipe that will wow your loved ones. So, let’s get started on how to make this perfect vegan chocolate peanut butter cheesecake.