With summer in full swing and the recent discontinuation of Klondike’s Choco Taco, it’s time to make the treat at home, and vegan! Yup, that’s right … This chocolate dessert taco is free of eggs and dairy. Now that’s a reason to celebrate!

Homemade waffle cones are shaped into tacos (what isn’t better in taco form?), then stuffed with vanilla ice cream and coated with a chocolate-peanut mixture. If this isn’t heaven in a treat, we don’t know what is.

The great thing about making these dessert tacos at home is how many customizations there are:

Nuts: Try pistachios, walnuts, pecans, or almonds.

Try pistachios, walnuts, pecans, or almonds. Chocolate: If you can find dairy-free white chocolate, swap it in!

If you can find dairy-free white chocolate, swap it in! Spices: Add cinnamon or cocoa powder to the waffle batter for a different flavor.

Add cinnamon or cocoa powder to the waffle batter for a different flavor. Ice cream: Use a vanilla-chocolate swirl, all chocolate, or vanilla caramel to shake things up!

Serve these treats at the next backyard barbecue, family get-together, or Sunday dinner! Grab your waffle irons, and let’s get choco taco’ing!

attachment-Choco Tacos 01 loading...

Prep time: 15 minutes

Freeze time: 2 hours

Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Cost: $8.00 recipe | $0.80 serving

Vegan Choco Taco

Serves 10-12

Ingredients

Waffle taco shell

6 tablespoons aquafaba* ($0.08)

½ cup powdered sugar ($0.12)

1 tablespoon cornstarch ($0.01)

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.16)

1 cup all-purpose flour ($0.08)

2 tablespoons vegan butter, melted and cooled ($0.28)

To assemble

2 pints of dairy-free vanilla ice cream ($3.92)

2 cups dark chocolate chips ($2.62)

2 tablespoons coconut oil or vegan butter ($0.28)

¾ cup crushed peanuts, divided ($0.45)

Instructions

Add aquafaba, powdered sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla to a large mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat together until fluffy. Sift in the all-purpose flour, then add melted vegan butter and mix together with the electric beater until smooth and no flour clumps remain. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10 minutes. In the meantime, preheat a waffle cone maker, then lightly grease it with cooking spray. Add ~1-1 ½ tablespoon of waffle batter and close the waffle iron. Cook on medium heat until light golden brown, about 60-80 seconds. Using a heat-safe glove, remove the waffle from the waffle iron. Working quickly, drape it over the handle of a spatula or other spoon to form a taco shape. Repeat the same process with the rest of the waffle batter. Fill the waffle tacos with softened ice cream, then transfer them to your freezer to set for about 2-3 hours, or overnight. Once the ice cream has hardened, melt the chocolate chips and vegan butter in a wide, shallow bowl (big enough to fit the tacos). Once melted, mix in ½ cup of crushed peanuts. Remove one taco from the freezer, and dip the top in the melted chocolate and peanut mixture. Top with more crushed peanuts, then transfer back to the freezer. Repeat with the rest of the tacos. Allow your choco tacos to set in the freezer for another 30-60 minutes, then enjoy!

Notes

*Aquafaba is the brine from a can of chickpeas, or the leftover liquid from soaking if cooked dry.

For an extra chocolatey flavor, use vegan chocolate sauce or extra melted chocolate to brush the interiors of the waffle tacos, then let them freeze before adding ice cream.

Nutrition: 1 of 10 servings

Calories 249 | Total Fat 13.3 g | Saturated Fat 4.7 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 42.1 mg | Total Carbohydrates 27.9 g | Dietary Fiber 1.3 g | Total Sugars 14.5 g | Protein 5.3 g | Calcium 13.1 mg | Iron 1.1 mg | Potassium 94.2 mg |