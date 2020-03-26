Vegan Chickenless Pesto Pasta Salad With Quorn’s Meatless Spicy Vegan Patties
Chickenless Pesto Pasta Salad
Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
- 1 Pack of Meatless Spicy Vegan Patties
- 1 Lb Dry Short Pasta (penne, rigatoni, bowtie, etc)
- 3 Cups Fresh Basil Leaves, lightly packed
- ½ Cup Pine Nuts
- 2 Cloves of Garlic
- ⅔ Cups Vegan Parmesan Cheese, shredded
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Pepper
- ½ Cup Olive Oil
- ½ Cup Bell Peppers, chopped
- ½ Cup Roma Tomatoes, chopped
- ¼ Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Bake your Meatless Spicy Vegan Patties in the oven for 19 minutes As your patties are baking, bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook your pasta according to the box directions.
- As your patties and pasta are cooking, make your pesto sauce by adding your basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, vegan parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper to a food processor or blender. Blend until everything is finely chopped. On a low speed, blend your ingredients as you drizzle in your olive oil. Scrape the sides as needed and blend until everything is well combined.
- Remove your patties from the oven once it’s finished cooking, and chop it into slices or squares. Set aside. Drain your pasta once it’s finished boiling. Add your pasta back to the pot and stir in your pesto sauce until your pasta is evenly coated.
- Toss in your chopped bell peppers, chopped tomatoes, sliced green onions, and chopped patties into the pesto pasta. Mix until it’s evenly combined. Taste for salt and pepper.
- You can serve right away or chill it in the fridge for 2 hours before serving. Enjoy!
*This recipe will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.*