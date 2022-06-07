Turn Cheez-Its Into a Healthier, Dairy-Free Snack With This Easy Recipe
You won’t believe how delicious these homemade Cheez-Its taste. Not only is this version healthier than its packaged counterpart, but you'll be happy to know it’s also 100 percent plant-based.
The cheesy flavor comes from nutritional yeast (a vegan’s secret weapon), and turmeric provides both color and anti-inflammatory health benefits. These crispy, crunchy, and savory crackers are so tasty, that you’ll hardly remember just how nutritious they actually are!
But, why not just buy brand-name crackers? Snacks filled with processed oils and excess salt can lead to health risks like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. All the more reason to make a batch or two of these homemade Cheez-Its!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Cost: $1.27 recipe| $0.09 serving
Healthy Homemade Cheez-Its
14 servings of 10-12 crackers (~140 crackers total)
Ingredients
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour ($0.05)
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast ($0.75)
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric ($0.02)
- A pinch of paprika is optional for color ($0.01)
- ½ teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder ($0.02)
- ¾ teaspoon salt ($0.01)
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil ($0.39)
- 3 tablespoons cold water ($0.01)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking pan with parchment paper.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together thoroughly. Add avocado oil and combine using a hand mixer on low until crumbly.
- Add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough sticks together when you pinch it. Work the dough into a rough disc shape and transfer it to a floured surface.
- Dust your rolling pin and the top of the dough, then roll it out to a ¼-inch thickness.
- With a knife or pizza cutter, slice the dough into approximately 1x1 inch squares. Optionally, use the end of a small chopstick to indent the centers of the squares (just like Cheez-Its).
- Transfer the squares to your baking pan. Bake for 7-10 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Let them cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container for storage. Enjoy!
Notes
- The avocado oil can be replaced with olive oil or any other neutral vegetable oil.
- Use more or less nutritional yeast to adjust the cheese flavor.
- Make a gluten-free version with a 1:1 GF all-purpose flour substitute.
Nutrition: 1 of 14 servings
Calories 65| Total Fat 3.5g | Saturated Fat 0.4g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 43.6mg | Total Carbohydrates 6.9g | Dietary Fiber 0.6g | Total Sugars 0g | Protein 1.6g | Calcium 24.5mg | Iron 0.6mg | Potassium 17.3mg |