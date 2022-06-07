You won’t believe how delicious these homemade Cheez-Its taste. Not only is this version healthier than its packaged counterpart, but you'll be happy to know it’s also 100 percent plant-based.

The cheesy flavor comes from nutritional yeast (a vegan’s secret weapon), and turmeric provides both color and anti-inflammatory health benefits. These crispy, crunchy, and savory crackers are so tasty, that you’ll hardly remember just how nutritious they actually are!

But, why not just buy brand-name crackers? Snacks filled with processed oils and excess salt can lead to health risks like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. All the more reason to make a batch or two of these homemade Cheez-Its!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Cost: $1.27 recipe| $0.09 serving

Healthy Homemade Cheez-Its

14 servings of 10-12 crackers (~140 crackers total)

Ingredients

¾ cup all-purpose flour ($0.05)

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast ($0.75)

¼ teaspoon turmeric ($0.02)

A pinch of paprika is optional for color ($0.01)

½ teaspoon baking powder ($0.01)

¾ teaspoon garlic powder ($0.02)

¾ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

3 tablespoons avocado oil ($0.39)

3 tablespoons cold water ($0.01)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together thoroughly. Add avocado oil and combine using a hand mixer on low until crumbly. Add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough sticks together when you pinch it. Work the dough into a rough disc shape and transfer it to a floured surface. Dust your rolling pin and the top of the dough, then roll it out to a ¼-inch thickness. With a knife or pizza cutter, slice the dough into approximately 1x1 inch squares. Optionally, use the end of a small chopstick to indent the centers of the squares (just like Cheez-Its). Transfer the squares to your baking pan. Bake for 7-10 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Let them cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container for storage. Enjoy!

Notes

The avocado oil can be replaced with olive oil or any other neutral vegetable oil.

Use more or less nutritional yeast to adjust the cheese flavor.

Make a gluten-free version with a 1:1 GF all-purpose flour substitute.

Nutrition: 1 of 14 servings

Calories 65| Total Fat 3.5g | Saturated Fat 0.4g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 43.6mg | Total Carbohydrates 6.9g | Dietary Fiber 0.6g | Total Sugars 0g | Protein 1.6g | Calcium 24.5mg | Iron 0.6mg | Potassium 17.3mg |