Vegan Charcuterie Board to Serve to Your Party Guest

Vegan Charcuterie Board with Sweet Treats

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 5-7 guest

Why we love it: Charcuterie boards are a perfect platter to serve when you're entertaining guests, or have limited time to make a dish and want to outdo yourself. With a variety of sweet and savory foods, there is something to indulge in for everyone.

Alternatives: Want to make a 'healthier' charcuterie board? Add more fruits like pineapple, bananas, and strawberries and dip them in vegan chocolate to make them taste delicious. You can also add vegan artisan cheese to make a beautiful French-inspired spread. Miyoko's Creamery sells dairy-free cheeses that will make your charcuterie board look like a restaurant-style cheese board.

Health Benefits: There are many health benefits to charcuterie boards because the foods are raw, meaning nothing on the board is cooked. You can make this board as healthy as you want by substituting dessert foods with natural sugars like dates and fruits. Dates are a good source of antioxidants and will give you energy. They are low in calories and taste delicious. If you want to add variety to the board, dairy-free cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. Vegan cheese is made of real foods like nuts and legumes, so you don't have to worry about unhealthy oils or high saturated fats, the unhealthy ingredients in dairy.

Make it for: Your dinner party and pair it with a glass of red wine.

Ingredients: Suncore Foods Rose Apple Chips

Pistachios

Vegan, gluten-free marshmallows

Strawberries

Vegan, gluten-free peanut butter cups

Suncore Foods Red Pitaya Dragon Fruit Chips

Gluten-free graham crackers

Suncore Foods Longan Puffs

Grapes

Gluten-free pretzels

Suncore Foods White Pitaya Dragon Fruit Chips

Sugared cranberries

Apple

Cookie dough stuffed dates

Suncore Foods Toasted Coconut Chips