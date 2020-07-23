It's been 15 years since Mike Tyson stepped into the ring for a professional bout, but we won't have to wait much longer to see him in action: The boxing legend, who went vegan ten years ago, announced his first comeback fight will be against Roy Jones, Jr. in California this fall.

The Beet had a "we told ya so" moment today when we learned this updated news since we had already covered Tyson's training sessions and newly muscular physique in May. His announcement that "I am in the best shape ever" on a vegan diet seemed to be verbally throwing down the gauntlet at any new challenger who might want to put those words to the test.

Tyson's new vigor appeared to foreshadow that was training for a comeback. He posted Instagram photos and videos hitting with his new coach, MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro who said: "[Tyson] has the same power as a guy who is 21, 22-years old." Cordeiro was stunned with Tyson's knockout power and told TalkSport: "I wasn't sure what to "expect from a guy who hasn’t hit mitts for – I think – almost ten years."

The fight between Tyson and Jones will take place on September 12th in an eight-round exhibition called the "Frontline Battle," which will be available to watch on pay-per-view on the social media platform Triller. The event will include live performances by popular artists including Lil Wayne, Future, The Weekend, Pitbull, Marshmello, Beyond Meat spokesperson Snoop Dogg, and more artists to be announced later, according to TMZ's report.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC3qrFfFiRO/?hidecaption=true

Mike Tyson is a vegan, and credits his diet for being in the "best shape ever."

Tyson, who's 54 years old, credits his vegan diet for helping him get "in the best shape ever," after dealing with drug addiction and illness.

Back in 2009 when Tyson had just retired from professional boxing, he admitted that he drank alcohol, and used drugs on a daily basis. He was also then still a meat-eater. "I was so congested from all the drugs and bad cocaine, I could hardly breathe." Tyson added, “I had high blood pressure, was almost dying, and had arthritis," according to an interview he gave to Totally Vegan Buzz.

In 2010, Tyson transformed his diet and ditched the meat in favor of a plant-based lifestyle, which he has continued ever since. Iron Mike has also been clean and sober for the past decade, which he did for the sake of his health and his family. He noted in a video that he turned his life around for his kids and his wife. Tyson explains, "Turning vegan helped me eliminate all those problems in my life. I'm in the best shape ever."

“Becoming a vegan gave me another opportunity to live a healthy life. High blood pressure, almost dying, arthritis–and once I became a vegan all that stuff diminished, he added.

Tyson is prepared to fight and has been hinting that this was his next move.

During quarantine, Tyson was talking about wanting to make a comeback and get back into fighting. A few months ago, Tyson hopped on T.I's Instagram live and hinted at the idea. “I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape."

Tyson also said, “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff." It's clear that others should be nervous about Tyson's return, like professional boxer Ryan Garcia who commented on one of Tyson's posts, saying, "I got scared when you said I’m back 😂."

Since then, Tyson has received offers from various media companies who wanted to make this a reality, according to TMZ. One company that made a sweet offer was Triller, which has won the right to host Tyson's first comeback. The amount Triller paid to secure the deal was not disclosed, but we predict that America will tune in to see if Iron Mike still has it. In addition to airing the bout itself, "Triller locked up the rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring Mike and Roy preparing for their fight ... with 2 episodes dropping every week until Fight Night, streaming on the platform," TMZ reports.

Now that Tyson is back, fighting on plant-powered protein, and at the top of his game, we can't wait to tune in on September 12th.