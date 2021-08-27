Add a twist to your nachos with this vegan recipe made with cauliflower and dairy-free mozzarella. Some may consider this recipe to be a 'healthier version of nachos, depending on your usual toppings.

For this unique recipe, you'll start by seasoning and baking the cauliflower, a meat-like substitute for those who are used to nachos topped with meat ground crumbles. Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable, high in fiber and B-vitamins. It's easy to change the veggie's flavor profile since the natural dull taste absorbs all kinds of spices and herbs, and in this recipe, you'll learn this the easy way.

When your cauliflower is fully baked and ready, you'll go about this recipe how you normally make your nachos, adding all kinds of toppings including black beans, vegan cheese, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro. Speaking of, it's the season for tomatoes in the North East so this is the perfect recipe to use locally grown and harvested tomatoes for a boost of fresh flavor.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani, @twospoons.ca

Vegan Cauliflower Nachos

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

Cauliflower Nachos:

1 head cauliflower, small (about 5 cups)

3 to 4 tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp sea salt

Toppings:

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 cup tomatoes chopped

1/4 cup red onion finely chopped

1 jalapeno chopped

1 cup vegan mozzarella

2 to 3 tbsp cilantro finely chopped

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 425F/220C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the cauliflower into florets and slice it into 1/2-inch pieces (as best you can). Add the sliced cauliflower to a large mixing bowl and season with 3 tbsp avocado oil, nutritional yeast, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and sea salt. Toss to combine. Add 1 tbsp more oil if needed, (cauliflower should be lightly coated with the oil). Spread the cauliflower onto the prepared baking sheet in an even layer and roast in the oven until crispy and golden brown around the edges, 20 minutes. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and scooch the florets tightly together with a wooden spoon. Sprinkle with black beans, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, and vegan mozzarella. Place back in the oven to melt the cheese, 5 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutritional

Calories 231 | Total Fat 8.6g | Saturated Fat 0.5g | Sodium 480mg | Total Carbohydrate 30.5g | Dietary Fiber 7.6g | Total Sugar 3.5g | Protein 9.5g | Calcium 309mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 770mg |