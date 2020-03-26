Vegan Butter Chickenless Masala With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Pieces

Vegan Butter Chickenless Masala

Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1 Pack Meatless Vegan Pieces

¼ Cup Vegan Butter

1 Large Onion, diced

1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger, grated

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Garam Masala

1 Tsp Curry Powder

¼ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp Salt

1 Can (14oz) Coconut Milk, full fat

¼ Cup + 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

2 Tbsp Fresh Cilantro, minced