Vegan Butter Chickenless Masala With Quorn’s Meatless Vegan Pieces
Vegan Butter Chickenless Masala
Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Total Time: 35 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
- 1 Pack Meatless Vegan Pieces
- ¼ Cup Vegan Butter
- 1 Large Onion, diced
- 1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger, grated
- 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp Garam Masala
- 1 Tsp Curry Powder
- ¼ Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1 Can (14oz) Coconut Milk, full fat
- ¼ Cup + 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 2 Tbsp Fresh Cilantro, minced
Instructions
- In a large non-stick pan, melt your vegan butter over medium heat. Once melted, saute your onions for 3-5 minutes. Add your ginger and garlic, cook for an additional 1 minute.
- Add your garam masala, curry powder, cayenne pepper, and salt to the pan. Stir it in with your onions, garlic, and ginger. Cook for only 30 seconds, to wake up your spices. Add your coconut milk and tomato paste and stir until combined.
- Stir in 1 pack of meatless vegan pieces and your fresh cilantro to your sauce. Bring to a simmer for 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently. If your mixture starts to get too thick, add in a splash of water or veggie stock to thin it out a bit.
- Once finished simmering, taste for any adjustments on seasonings or spices. Serve right away with basmati rice and some vegan naan. Garnish with some extra cilantro and enjoy!