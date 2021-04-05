Atlanta-based entrepreneur Pinky Cole transformed the Atlanta vegan food scene into a vegan paradise, and now her restaurant Slutty Vegan stands as one of the most influential restaurants in the Southeast. The plant-based burger spot has seen skyrocketing success and popularity, leading to Cole’s latest partnership with Shake Shack, which plans to feature the SluttyShack vegan burger for a limited-time offer. The meatless burger is set to debut at a number of select locations, giving consumers a chance to try a top-tier plant-based meal. The partnership is the product of Shake Shack’s “Now Serving” collection that aims to promote local chefs around the country.

The SluttyShack burger will consist of a Shake Shack veggie burger, lemon ginger kale, caramelized onions, vegan ranch, and vegan mayo, topped with Pinky’s secret Slut Dust. The burger will be served on a signature Slutty Vegan Hawaiian bun.

“Our mission isn’t to tell people to go vegan–but rather, to inspire guests to open up horizons with something new and different. Partnering with Shake Shack is a natural way of furthering this mission–enjoy one of America’s most beloved burger spots, but try it with a twist,” Cole said. “Philanthropy is the core of who I am, and I’m encouraged by Shake Shack’s aligned outlook on giving back to its communities. Our goal with this collab is to build support for communities and industries close to our hearts.”

Slutty Vegan started from a food truck that Cole launched in the summer of 2018. Since then, her business’ rapid success allowed her to spread into three brick-and-mortar locations as well as a spinoff cocktail and cheesesteak restaurant named Bar Vegan. Cole’s momentum will not be limited to Georgia with a new Slutty Vegan location set to open in Birmingham, AL.

Cole’s growing restaurant empire will now spread beyond Slutty Vegan locations when the SluttyShack collaboration debuts at multiple Shake Shack locations. Starting April 8, the plant-based SluttyShack will hit menus at the Old Fourth Ward Shake Shake in Atlanta. The special offer will donate a portion of its profits to the Giving Kitchen, a local benefit crisis relief organization. The plant-based burger will also be made available in Harlem, NY, with proceeds donated to the coalition of hospitality leaders in the NYC restaurant industry named ROAR.

“Over the last year, we’ve all heard of Pinky Cole and the impact she’s making, not just in Atlanta and New York but across the country,” Culinary Director of Shake Shack Mark Rosati said. “Having the chance to collaborate with her and her team on this burger has been an honor–not only has it been fun and creative, but it’s been inspiring. We’re really proud to work alongside the Slutty Vegan team and support communities near and dear to us both.”

SluttyShack Burgers Available at Select Locations Beginning April 8th

Cole also launched the Pinky Cole Foundation to support community building while also assisting social justice initiatives around Atlanta. The foundation has been extremely active during COVID-19 as well as with the reinvigorated movement calling for racial justice. In the last year, the organization paid the tuitions for 30 students at Clark Atlanta University and paid a number of outstanding rents for small businesses in Metro-Atlanta. After police killed Atlanta-resident Rayshard Brooks, the foundation teamed up with HBCU Clark Atlanta University to send his four children to college.

The collaborative burger will be available at select locations starting at $8.49, and depending on its success, consumers may see the SluttyShack burger or more plant-based burgers incorporated into Shake Shack’s permanent menu. Cole will be making an appearance at the Atlanta location to launch this delicious, plant-based burger.