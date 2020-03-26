Vegan Buffalo Chickenless Parm Appetizers With Quorn’s Meatless Buffalo Dippers

Buffalo Chickenless Parm Appetizers

Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 Packs Meatless Buffalo Dippers

1 Cup Vegan Parmesan Shreds, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds

1 Cup Your favorite Marinara Sauce

Handful of Fresh Parsley, chopped