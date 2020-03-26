Vegan Buffalo Chickenless Parm Appetizers With Quorn’s Meatless Buffalo Dippers
Buffalo Chickenless Parm Appetizers
Why We Love It: We at The Beet get very excited about meatless chicken. So when our friends at Quorn came out with their latest lineup of alternative vegan "chicken" made entirely of plant-based ingredients, we couldn't wait to get our hands on these delicious pieces and try to whip up something so creative and satisfying, your entire household will dig in and ask for more. You don't have to be vegan, or even vegetarian, to love Quorn's chicken alternatives.
Prep Time: 5 Min
Cook Time: 15 Min
Total Time: 20 Min
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
- 2 Packs Meatless Buffalo Dippers
- 1 Cup Vegan Parmesan Shreds, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds
- 1 Cup Your favorite Marinara Sauce
- Handful of Fresh Parsley, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- Bake your Meatless Buffalo Dippers in the oven for 10 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven.
- Spoon over your marinara sauce and divide your Vegan Parmesan/Mozzarella shreds over each of your buffalo dippers. Feel free to add as much or as little marinara and vegan cheese as you want!
- Place your dippers back into the oven and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegan cheese starts to melt.
- Remove from the oven and garnish with freshly chopped parsley. Serve right away and enjoy!