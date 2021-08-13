Vegan Berry Cheesecake Parfait

Upgrade your yogurt parfait recipe with this dairy-free berry cheesecake recipe that features vegan cream cheese, coconut milk, graham cracker cookies, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, vanilla, and sugar for a sweet breakfast treat or after dinner delight.

All you need for this recipe is your ingredients, 20 minutes, and a food processor to blend the cheesecake mix, then you garnish with your toppings and enjoy. You won't be able to tell there is no animal dairy in this recipe since the alternatives taste just as good, if not better than the real thing. We call this, dairy in disguise. Top with as many berries as you wish and enjoy every bite.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Vegan Cheesecake Parfait

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 package Violife just like Cream Cheese Original

2 cups coconut milk

5 vegan Graham Cracker Cookies

1 +1/2 cups frozen strawberries

1 +1/2 cups frozen blueberries

1 +1/2 cups frozen blackberries

1/3 cup sugar

1 vanilla stick or tbsp vanilla extract

A handful of fresh berries

Instructions

In a food processor, blend together Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original, coconut milk, cookies, vanilla beans or extract, and a small dash of sugar. Remove ¼ of the cream cheese mixture from the mixing bowl and set aside. Add frozen berries and remaining sugar to the mixing bowl. Mix until evenly combined and cream has reached desired consistency. In small jars layer mixtures in the following order: berry cream mix, cookie cream mix, and crumbled cookies with fresh berries.

Nutritionals

Calories 658 | Total Fat 52.6g | Saturated Fat 36.8g | Sodium 372mg | Total Carbohydrate 45.7g | Dietary Fiber 6.4g | Total Sugars 31g | Protein 6.7g | Calcium 137mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 414mg |