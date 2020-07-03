Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and you're probably planning a BBQ or trying to figure out what you should bring to the party. These BBQ jackfruit sandwiches are the perfect meal to serve for the occasion because they resemble "pulled pork" but are made with jackfruit. While the party guests are eating hamburgers and hot dogs, you can enjoy a plant-based meal that has all the delicious taste you remember but none of the meat. If you've never experienced cooking or tasting jackfruit, it's an easy ingredient to use because it absorbs the flavor of spices easily. This recipe is easy to follow and will only take 30 minutes to make. Shock the party with your creative, healthy Fourth of July sandwich.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: We're celebrating a plant-based Fourth of July and gathering some of the best vegan recipes to cook all day long. Instead of reaching for the Beyond and Impossible burgers, this jackfruit pulled pork sandwich is a celebratory alternative.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich Ingredients Homemade BBQ Sauce 1 cup organic ketchup

6 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp coconut sugar

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp pepper

2/3 cup water Other Sandwich Ingredients 2 cans jackfruit in brine or water

2 cups cabbage slaw optional: toss slaw in a 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 buns of choice whole wheat or gluten-free Instructions Add all ingredients for bbq sauce into a small/medium pot and bring to a boil, reduce heat to low/medium and let cook until thick, stirring occasionally. Should take 20-30 minutes. Strain, rinse and shred canned jackfruit. Add jackfruit to a non-stick pan and sauté on medium heat until the moisture is cooked out. Should take about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat or keep on low if the bbq sauce is cold. Stir in about 1 cup of the BBQ sauce or as much or as little as you want. Lightly toast the buns. Add bbq jackfruit to the bottom of each bun. Top with shredded cabbage slaw. Add extra bbq sauce to the top bun and that's it! Enjoy!

Notes

Feel free to use my bbq sauce recipe or use store-bought to save time.

Save extra bbq sauce in an air-tight mason jar, store in the fridge.