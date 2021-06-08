Vegan Banana Upside-Down Cake with Miso Caramel Glaze

Banana bread won the award for the most popular baked goods during the pandemic since everyone had a few bananas laying around and extra hours to spend in the kitchen. Bananas are one of the easiest foods to mix and blend whereas apples, pears, and oranges aren't always so easy. Besides that, you can't go wrong with a sweet, comforting bread everyone loves, even more so if you turn it into a cake and add a buttery miso caramel sauce.

Today's Recipe of the Day is a banana caramel upside-down cake that has a picturesque swirl of caramel-coated bananas on the top and the perfect gooey texture when you slice the middle. There's no going back to your old traditions after you try this recipe. This banana cake is also special because it's made with plant-based ingredients and a homemade flax egg that calls for just two ingredients. Children love to partake in this recipe since it's easy to make and has a creative process with an even better final product.

When you eliminate dairy and eggs from your diet, you lower inflammation in the body which can be caused by eating animal products. Also, there are studies about the risks of eating eggs and how they can shorten lifespan. If this is your first time experimenting with an egg alternative or baking egg-less goods, then this easy and delicious recipe is a great start.

Banana-Caramel Upside-Down Cake

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

Flax Eggs

2 tbsp (20 g) ground flaxseed

6 tbsp (90 ml) water

Bananas and Caramel

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) Sweet Buttery Miso Caramel

3 big or 4 small ripe bananas, sliced lengthwise



11⁄2 cups (188 g) all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp lemon zest 1⁄2 tsp salt

1 cup (240 ml) plain unsweetened vegan yogurt

1 cup (192 g) vegan cane sugar

1⁄2 cup (120 ml) sunflower oil1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice

2 tsp (10 ml) vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Line a 9-inch (23-cm) springform pan or baking pan with a parchment round. To make the flax eggs, whisk together the ground flaxseed and water in a small mixing bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes to thicken. Pour the Sweet Buttery Miso Caramel into the pan and use an offset spatula or the back of a spoon to spread it in a thin layer as close to the edges as you can. Lay the bananas on top of the caramel, with their flat sides facing down and their rounded sides facing up, so when the cake is flipped upside down, the cut side will be facing up. Set aside. Add the flour, baking soda, zest, and salt to a big mixing bowl. Add the flax eggs, yogurt, sugar, sunflower oil, lemon juice, and vanilla. Mix, using a hand mixer on low, until the batter is smooth. Pour the batter over the bananas. Bake for 60 to 75 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a tester comes out clean. Let the cake sit for at least 30 minutes. Carefully invert the cake onto a serving platter and release the springform pan or tap the top to release the cake. Remove the parchment round. Cool completely before serving.

The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman

Alexandra Shytsman

Sweet Buttery Miso Caramel

Makes approximately 1 cup (240 ml)

Ingredients

1 cup (192 g) vegan cane sugar

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) cold water

1⁄2 cup (120 ml) reduced-fat unsweetened coconut milk

2 tbsp (30 ml) mellow white miso

2 tsp (10 g) vegan butter Pinch of salt

Instructions

Add the sugar and water to a small saucepan and stir to combine. Turn the heat on medium-low and cook, without stirring, but swirling the pot occasionally, until the mixture is bubbly and has turned a light amber color, about 8 to 10 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set it aside. In the meantime, add the coconut milk, miso, butter, and salt to a separate small saucepan. Use a small silicone spatula to break up the miso. Turn the heat on low and whisk to work the miso into the coconut milk and butter, until the mixture is completely smooth and warm. Slowly pour the warm coconut milk–miso–butter mixture into the sugar and quickly whisk it together. Be careful; it will bubble up and will be wicked hot. Cover and let cool. If not using immediately, store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Bring to room temperature before using.

