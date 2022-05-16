Plant-Based Dinner Idea: Creamy Dairy-Free Asparagus Risotto
This creamy, luscious asparagus risotto is hearty but still light and fresh. It’s naturally gluten-free and undetectably vegan.
The recipe is made with only a few simple spring ingredients, and it’s really easy to prepare. It’s also very adaptable and can be adjusted to your liking.
Asparagus Risotto makes a delicious weeknight dinner on its own, or a lovely side dish for mushrooms or vegan fish alternatives.
On a budget?
- Instead of arborio rice, you can use regular white or brown rice
- Skip the parmesan and choose a cheaper, grated vegan cheese
- Or make your own by grinding sunflower seeds and nutritional yeast together
- Choose frozen or canned asparagus, instead of fresh ones
Do you want your food to be super nutritious?
- Use regular brown rice or brown arborio rice
- Make this recipe oil-free by sautéing the onions and asparagus with vegetable broth - you can still add a tablespoon of tahini or cashew butter for a creamier finish
- Instead of vegan parmesan, use nutritional yeast for the cheesy flavor
- Add some extra green spring vegetables to your risotto. Spinach, baby broccoli, or arugula are all delicious
Wanna make this fancy?
- Make your risotto visually stunning by using purple asparagus
- For an even creamier risotto double the amount of butter and parmesan in the recipe
- Choose a good quality white wine for the risotto, and don’t forget to serve an extra glass of it with the food as well
- Serve your risotto with toasted pine nuts on top
- Roasted vegan shrimp is awesome as a topping as well
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Asparagus Risotto
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 500 g green asparagus, chopped
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp vegan butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1.5 cups of arborio rice
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 6-8 cups of hot vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup grated vegan parmesan + more for serving
- 1/4 cup vegan pesto (https://thebeet.com/vegan-pesto-recipe/)
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- salt, pepper
Instructions
- Heat up olive oil in a pan, then add asparagus pieces, and fry for about 5 minutes, or until asparagus is slightly browned and cooked through.
- Heat up oil and one tablespoon of butter in a pot. Add onion, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until translucent.
- Add garlic and rice, and cook for another minute, or until coated. Add wine, and cook on, stirring every half minute, until wine is absorbed.
- Once the wine is absorbed, start adding broth, a ladle full at a time. Continue cooking and stirring, until vegetable broth is absorbed. Keep adding broth, stirring, and cooking, until rice is al dente, about 20 minutes in total.
- Stir in 3/4 of the asparagus, reserving the tops for serving, the rest of the butter, parmesan, pesto, and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately topped with asparagus heads and extra parmesan.
Nutritionals
Calories 568 | Total Fat 17.8g | Saturated Fat 3.1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 1861mg | Total Carbohydrates 70.9g | Dietary Fiber 5.7g | Total Sugars 6.3g | Protein 24.7g | Calcium 249mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 804mg |