Vegan Apple Spice Cake Recipe with Cinnamon Caramel Frosting

Vegan apple spice cake with a cinnamon caramel frosting is the perfect way to introduce the change of season. When you're in the mood to feel festive, enjoy a slice while you watch a spooky Halloween movie. But if you're looking to impress guests, invite your close friends or have a family dinner party and serve this cake for dessert on a charming platter with fresh sliced apples a sprinkle of fresh cinnamon. Everyone in the house will love it, won't believe it's vegan, and treat themselves to a second slice.

This recipe is a piece of cake! No joke, it's simple to make and all you will need is thirty minutes to prep and thirty minutes to let the cake bake in the oven while you mix together the ingredients for the frosting. The best thing about this recipe is that you probably have the ingredients stored in your pantry because most of them are baking necessities and popular spices.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Super easy vegan apple spice cake topped with a cinnamon buttercream frosting and drizzled in dairy-free caramel sauce! This caramel apple cake is full of warming spices for a delicious fall dessert!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: Everyone needs a slice of cake once in a while, and this is the perfect recipe since it's completely vegan, easy to make, and fall-inspired--perfectly on-trend. If you love the taste of fall spices, fresh warm apples, and caramel frosting, you will love this cake and get creative with the presentation.

Make it for: A festive fall treat or surprise your loved ones with a beautiful cake to let them know you're thinking about them.

Prep Time: 30

Cook Time: 30

Total Time: 1 hour