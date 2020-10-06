Vegan Apple Spice Cake Recipe with Cinnamon Caramel Frosting
Vegan apple spice cake with a cinnamon caramel frosting is the perfect way to introduce the change of season. When you're in the mood to feel festive, enjoy a slice while you watch a spooky Halloween movie. But if you're looking to impress guests, invite your close friends or have a family dinner party and serve this cake for dessert on a charming platter with fresh sliced apples a sprinkle of fresh cinnamon. Everyone in the house will love it, won't believe it's vegan, and treat themselves to a second slice.
This recipe is a piece of cake! No joke, it's simple to make and all you will need is thirty minutes to prep and thirty minutes to let the cake bake in the oven while you mix together the ingredients for the frosting. The best thing about this recipe is that you probably have the ingredients stored in your pantry because most of them are baking necessities and popular spices.
Message From the Recipe Developer: "Super easy vegan apple spice cake topped with a cinnamon buttercream frosting and drizzled in dairy-free caramel sauce! This caramel apple cake is full of warming spices for a delicious fall dessert!"
Recipe Developer: Brittney, @thebananadiaries
Why we love it: Everyone needs a slice of cake once in a while, and this is the perfect recipe since it's completely vegan, easy to make, and fall-inspired--perfectly on-trend. If you love the taste of fall spices, fresh warm apples, and caramel frosting, you will love this cake and get creative with the presentation.
Make it for: A festive fall treat or surprise your loved ones with a beautiful cake to let them know you're thinking about them.
Prep Time: 30
Cook Time: 30
Total Time: 1 hour
Yields 16 slices
Ingredients
Apple Spice Cake:
- 3 1/2 cups cake flour or gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour, sifted (do NOT skip- add in 1
- Tsp arrowroot powder if using gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour, see Note)
- 1 cup of coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 1/2 tsp cardamom
- 1/4 tsp finely ground sea salt
- 2 cups unsweetened dairy-free milk, room temperature
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar (to be mixed with dairy-free milk)
- 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, room temperature
- 1/3 cup coconut oil or vegan butter, melted but not hot
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups chopped apples, skin peeled
Vegan Cinnamon Buttercream:
- 2 cups vegan butter, room temperature
- 4–5 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 2–4 tbsp dairy-free milk
- 1 batch vegan caramel sauce
Instructions
Vegan Apple Cake:
- Preheat the oven to 350F and grease three 8″ cake pans with olive or coconut oil. Line with parchment paper on the bottom for easy removal.
- Add apple cider vinegar to unsweetened dairy-free milk and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, spices, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt.
- Add in the dairy-free milk and apple cider vinegar mixture, coconut oil/vegan butter, applesauce, and vanilla together. Mix until thoroughly combined.
- Fold in the chopped apples. Divide the batter evenly into the cake pans.
- Place cake pans into the oven and bakes for 27-30 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean.
- Let the cakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer them to a drying rack to cool completely before frosting.
Vegan Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting:
- When ready to frost the cakes, add vegan butter to a large bowl and beat together with a hand mixer.
- Add in 1 cup of powdered sugar at a time, continuing the beat the mixture until it’s a thick buttercream.
- Add in cinnamon and 2-4 tablespoons of dairy-free milk and continue to beat until the desired texture.
Assembly:
- To assemble the cake, place the first cake layer onto a cake board or plate and add about 3/4 cup of frosting to the cake. Spread until the frosting reaches the edges, then drizzle caramel sauce on top.
- Place the second layer on top and repeat.
- Place the third layer on top and continue to frost the cake entirely. Place the cake into the fridge to chill for 20 minutes so that the frosting can set. When ready to serve, top with apples and the remaining caramel sauce and serve!