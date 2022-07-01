This simple, five-ingredient Vegan Angel Food Cake is light, airy, fluffy, and has a wonderful taste and texture.

This delicate cake is low-calorie, completely oil-free, and is made without any eggs or dairy.

In place of eggs, this recipe uses aquafaba, the brine from chickpeas or other legumes. When whipped, aquafaba works just like egg whites, creating beautiful meringue peaks.

The key to making aquafaba work in this recipe is making sure it is whipped very well. It should have glossy, stiff peaks.

You can add a hint of extra flavor to your Vegan Angel Food Cake as well if you want. A few drops of vanilla, almond, or orange extract work great here.

This cake is not going to rise as tall as the traditional version, so if you prefer a larger cake, simply double the recipe and make two. Once they have cooled down, stack them on top of each other. You can even add coconut whipped cream, icing sugar, or jam in between the cakes.

You can keep your Angel Food Cake naked with a hint of powdered sugar on top, or you can cover it completely with vegan whipped cream. Decorate your cake with fresh berries like strawberry, blueberry, red currant, or raspberries; candied lemon slices, or edible flowers.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Baking time: 50 minutes

Vegan Angel Food Cake

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

3/4 cup aquafaba

1 tsp vinegar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1.5 tbsp vegan egg substitute powder (or pea protein)

1 cup of flour, sifted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 320 F/160 C. Place aquafaba into a mixing bowl, then using an electric whisk beat on high for 2-3 minutes. Add vinegar, and keep on beating aquafaba, until stiff peaks form about 5 minutes. Sift sugar on the aquafaba, 1/4 cup at a time, and keep on beating, for 2-3 minutes more. Add egg substitute powder, and beat on for another 2-3 minutes. You should beat aquafaba for a total of 10-15 minutes, or until it’s completely fluffy and stiff. You can make the classic test of holding the bowl over your head to see if the whipping was enough. Using a spatula, gently fold in flour, 1/4 cup at a time. Don’t overmix at this point, otherwise, the cake won’t be airy enough. Try to work as fast as possible, but be sure to be gentle with the whipped aquafaba. Pour dough into a silicone cake mold. You can use an 8-inch/20 cm large angel food cake pan, or a 6-inch/15 cm regular one. Bake cake for 45-50 minutes, or until edges come off of the mold, and the cake is turning golden. Don’t open the oven door, before the cake is ready. Let the cake cool completely in the mold, before removing it. Decorate with vegan whipped cream and fresh fruit of your choice.