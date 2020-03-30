Cheerful and Bright Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies with Colorful Sprinkles
Happy birthday to you! If you're celebrating another trip around the sun, these are the perfect little treats to bake for a special day. If you're celebrating a loved one's birthday, surprise them with a cookie sheet of freshly baked, delicious vegan and gluten-free sugar cookie bars. These soft sugar cookies are the perfect texture, topped with a sweet, creamy vanilla pink frosting and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Funfetti desserts are a great way to brighten up someone's day and celebrate a special occasion!
Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Total Time: 40 Minutes
Makes: 16 Cookies
Why we love it: If you're feeling a bit down and don't have an excuse to celebrate, these bright cookies will cheer you up. Everything is made from scratch so you're involved in the whole process and can design these cupcakes however you want. Squeeze decorative icing on top of each cookie and spell out positive words or a whimsical quote to make someone's day. Just remember, you have 16 cookies to get creative with!
Make it for: A birthday treat or just because you have a sweet tooth! Kids also love the colorful sprinkles and taste of these delicious cookies.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup vegan butter or regular room temperature
- 1/2 cup organic cane sugar
- 1/4 cup organic brown sugar packed
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose gluten-free baking flour
- 2 tbsp tapioca flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 6 tbsp almond milk
- 1/4 cup sprinkles
Frosting
- 1/4 cup vegan butter room temperature
- 3-4 cup organic powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup almond milk
- 1-2 drops red food coloring
- Optional: sprinkles
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 F and prepare an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, beat the room temperature butter, cane sugar, and brown sugar with a handheld mixer on high until light and fluffy. Add in the vanilla and continue mixing until combined.
- In another bowl, stir together the gluten-free baking flour, tapioca flour, and baking soda until combined. Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix until a dry dough forms.
- Add in the almond milk one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together. Fold in the sprinkles.
- Press the dough evenly into the bottom of the pan and bake for 18-22 minutes and golden brown.
- Let cool.
Frosting
- In a bowl, beat the butter until light and fluffy.
- Add in half of the powdered sugar and mix until smooth.
- Add in the almond milk and then the remaining powdered sugar and continue mixing until the frosting comes together.
- Add in food coloring if desired.
- Spread the frosting over the sugar cookie and finish with sprinkles.
- Cut into bars and serve. Cover and chill bars when not serving.