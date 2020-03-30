Cheerful and Bright Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies with Colorful Sprinkles

Happy birthday to you! If you're celebrating another trip around the sun, these are the perfect little treats to bake for a special day. If you're celebrating a loved one's birthday, surprise them with a cookie sheet of freshly baked, delicious vegan and gluten-free sugar cookie bars. These soft sugar cookies are the perfect texture, topped with a sweet, creamy vanilla pink frosting and finished with rainbow sprinkles. Funfetti desserts are a great way to brighten up someone's day and celebrate a special occasion!

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschocolate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Makes: 16 Cookies

Why we love it: If you're feeling a bit down and don't have an excuse to celebrate, these bright cookies will cheer you up. Everything is made from scratch so you're involved in the whole process and can design these cupcakes however you want. Squeeze decorative icing on top of each cookie and spell out positive words or a whimsical quote to make someone's day. Just remember, you have 16 cookies to get creative with!

Make it for: A birthday treat or just because you have a sweet tooth! Kids also love the colorful sprinkles and taste of these delicious cookies.

Ingredients 1/2 cup vegan butter or regular room temperature

1/2 cup organic cane sugar

1/4 cup organic brown sugar packed

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose gluten-free baking flour

2 tbsp tapioca flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

6 tbsp almond milk

1/4 cup sprinkles

Frosting

1/4 cup vegan butter room temperature

3-4 cup organic powdered sugar

1/4 cup almond milk

1-2 drops red food coloring

Optional: sprinkles