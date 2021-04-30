Vegan and Gluten-Free Recipe: No-Bake Maple Almond Crunch Bites

Today's Recipe of the Day is perfect for plant-based and gluten-free eaters, or anyone with a sweet tooth. Introducing the healthier way to enjoy desserts: No-Bake Maple Almond Crunch Bites that are completely dairy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and oven-free. Eat one, two, three, four, five, or however many bites you choose and still feel light, full of energy, and happy you made the decision to stay on track with healthy eating.

These bites call for dates, the key ingredient that holds together the nuts and seeds with their sticky texture. Dates are high in vitamins and minerals such as zinc and iron - supporting a healthy immune system and boosting energy levels. Dates are also high in fiber with about seven grams per 100 grams of dates, helping you feel fuller longer - aiding natural weight loss.

For this recipe, combine ingredients like almonds, almond butter, almond flour, unsweetened shredded coconut, chia seeds, dates, and almond milk into a bowl and stir. When the mixture forms into a 'doughy' texture, grab a small amount with your hands and roll the dough into a ball, and repeat. Then, when your tray is full, place your masterpiece in the freezer for about 30 minutes. After, let them thaw and enjoy! I highly recommend doubling the batch to store the leftovers in your fridge for the perfect snack or treat to enjoy throughout the week.

Recipe Developer: Samah Dada, creator of @dadaeats

Maple Almond Crunch Bites

Ingredients

1/3 cup raw almonds

1/3 cup maple almond butter

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 TBSP chia seeds

7 Medjool dates

2 TBSP almond milk

2 TBSP sliced raw almonds (for topping)

For chocolate topping (optional)

1/3 cup chocolate chips

1/2 TBSP coconut oil

Instructions