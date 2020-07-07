Vegan and Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe

During quarantine, the popular dessert on Instagram was banana bread, which I personally made several times before I came across this new version: Double Chocolate Cake Banana Bread. This bread is made with almond flour, oats, ripe bananas, tahini, and dark chocolate chunks, the perfect dessert to bake this week to enjoy for breakfast. It's gluten-free and 100% vegan. The tahini sauce gives this bread a soft and gooey texture. Sometimes when I bake vegan banana bread, they tend to be dry because I use the wrong egg substitute and never thought of adding tahini until now. This recipe is easy to make and everyone will love the chocolatey flavors, especially children. From my kitchen to yours, here is my favorite chocolate banana bread recipe.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino

Why we love it: Switching up your traditional banana bread for this one is delightful and gives you a sense of creativity. If you love chocolate, you will love this banana bread, it tastes like double chocolate cake--with half the calories.

Make it for: Breakfast or dessert. For breakfast, enjoy a slice and spread on peanut butter. For dessert, add a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream and treat yourself!