Vegan and Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe
During quarantine, the popular dessert on Instagram was banana bread, which I personally made several times before I came across this new version: Double Chocolate Cake Banana Bread. This bread is made with almond flour, oats, ripe bananas, tahini, and dark chocolate chunks, the perfect dessert to bake this week to enjoy for breakfast. It's gluten-free and 100% vegan. The tahini sauce gives this bread a soft and gooey texture. Sometimes when I bake vegan banana bread, they tend to be dry because I use the wrong egg substitute and never thought of adding tahini until now. This recipe is easy to make and everyone will love the chocolatey flavors, especially children. From my kitchen to yours, here is my favorite chocolate banana bread recipe.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino
Why we love it: Switching up your traditional banana bread for this one is delightful and gives you a sense of creativity. If you love chocolate, you will love this banana bread, it tastes like double chocolate cake--with half the calories.
Make it for: Breakfast or dessert. For breakfast, enjoy a slice and spread on peanut butter. For dessert, add a scoop of dairy-free vanilla ice cream and treat yourself!
Vegan Double Chocolate Banana Bread
Makes 8-12 slices
Ingredients
- 2 flax eggs (2 TBSP ground flaxseed meal + 6 TBSP filtered water)
- 3 super-ripe bananas
- 1/4 cup unrefined coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup runny tahini
- 1/2 cup cacao powder
- 1 1/4 cups super-fine almond flour
- 3/4 cups old-fashioned gluten-free oat flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 heaping cup Hu Kitchen Simple Dark Chocolate, chopped and divided
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a bread pan with parchment paper.
- Add flax egg (flaxseed and water) and bananas to a large mixing bowl and mash to combine. Allow the mixture to gel for about 5 minutes.
- Add in the coconut sugar and tahini and whisk vigorously to combine. Add in the cacao powder and mix again to combine.
- Sift in the gluten-free oat flour, almond flour, and baking powder and stir to combine. The batter should be thick and scoopable– not runny!
- Fold in 1/2 the chopped dark chocolate.
- Spoon the batter into the parchment-lined loaf pan and spread to form an even layer. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chunks on top.
- Bake on the center rack for 45-55 minutes or until the bread is firm to the touch. and slightly brown around the edges.
- A toothpick inserted into the centers should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool completely before slicing and serving.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to one week and freeze for longterm storage.