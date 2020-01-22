Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal Topped With Fresh Berries and Peanut Butter

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: Matcha is a powerful superfood and gives you energy to last you throughout the day. Find out everything you need to know about matcha here.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5 Minutes  Make: 6-7 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast or a snack. Oats will fill you up and give you energy.

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Combine the oats and water/milk in a pot, then bring to a boil.
  2. Cover the pot and let simmer on low heat for 6-7 minutes, until the oatmeal has thickened.
  3. Turn off the heat, then mix in all the remaining ingredients and a pinch of sea salt. Adjust the amount of matcha & lemon to taste.
  4. Serve warm!
