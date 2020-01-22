Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal Topped With Fresh Berries and Peanut Butter

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: Matcha is a powerful superfood and gives you energy to last you throughout the day. Find out everything you need to know about matcha here.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5 Minutes Make: 6-7 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7

MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast or a snack. Oats will fill you up and give you energy.

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS: