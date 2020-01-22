Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal Topped With Fresh Berries and Peanut Butter
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: Matcha is a powerful superfood and gives you energy to last you throughout the day. Find out everything you need to know about matcha here.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5 Minutes Make: 6-7 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7
MAKE IT FOR: Breakfast or a snack. Oats will fill you up and give you energy.
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine the oats and water/milk in a pot, then bring to a boil.
- Cover the pot and let simmer on low heat for 6-7 minutes, until the oatmeal has thickened.
- Turn off the heat, then mix in all the remaining ingredients and a pinch of sea salt. Adjust the amount of matcha & lemon to taste.
- Serve warm!