Five Minutes or Less: Light and Creamy Avocado “Pesto” Sauce
What We're Cooking This Weekend: Avocado “Pesto” Pasta
Serves 2
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: The taste of this pesto is light, clean and a lot creamier than traditional recipes.
The instructions are simple, and all you need is a blender. This recipe can be made in no time and only calls for 5 ingredients (most of them you'll have in your fridge or pantry already).
TOTAL TIME:
Prep: 5 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 5
MAKE IT FOR: Both lunch and dinner: Spread it on a sandwich, put it on your pasta or use it as a pizza sauce or salad dressing, the great thing about pesto is its versatility. Make a double batch and keep it in a container in your fridge for up to a week, or freeze it to last even longer.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large avocado
- 1-2tbsp lemon juice to taste
- 1cup fresh basil leaves optional, or use 1 tsp dried basil
- 1tsp garlic powder
- 4tbsp water / plant-based milk
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Toss with about 2 servings of cooked pasta & enjoy!