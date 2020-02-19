Five Minutes or Less: Light and Creamy Avocado “Pesto” Sauce

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Avocado “Pesto” Pasta

Serves 2

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: The taste of this pesto is light, clean and a lot creamier than traditional recipes.

The instructions are simple, and all you need is a blender. This recipe can be made in no time and only calls for 5 ingredients (most of them you'll have in your fridge or pantry already).

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 5 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 5

MAKE IT FOR: Both lunch and dinner: Spread it on a sandwich, put it on your pasta or use it as a pizza sauce or salad dressing, the great thing about pesto is its versatility. Make a double batch and keep it in a container in your fridge for up to a week, or freeze it to last even longer.

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS: