You probably already know that Trader Joe's is one of the best places to shop for vegan food, including their own brand of meat and dairy alternatives. We have conducted several vegan taste tests that prove Trader Joe's is a great plant-based resource, and nearly every week the cult-favorite retailer reinforces this reputation with the launch of a new vegan product. This year alone, Trader Joe's has debuted Vegan Nacho Dip, Vegan Spinach & Cashew Ravioli, Vegan Buffalo Dip, and Non-Dairy Oat Milk Ice Cream Sandwiches.

This week, the newest dairy-free launch at Trader Joe's is their new Vegan Sour Cream Alternative. While Tofutti's Better Than Sour Cream is one of the most well-known dairy-free sour creams on the market, TJ's is looking to disrupt the vegan sour cream space with its own plant-based version, following closely on the heels of bringing out its newest reformulation of vegan cream cheese.

What Ingredients Are in Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative?

Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative features a coconut oil base, and is made with corn and potato starch, white vinegar, and carob gum.

A serving of Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative contains:

60 calories

5 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat (23 percent of the recommended daily value)

55 mg of sodium

The Vegan Sour Cream at Trader Joe's sells for $3.49 for a 12-ounce container which contains about 12 one-ounce servings.

How Does Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative Taste?

The coconut oil makes for an incredibly rich texture. While traditional dairy sour creams are often a bit watery, this vegan alternative retains its shape and is richer than the classic condiment.

After my first taste, I was surprised that this wasn't a tofu-based sour cream. To me, the Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative has a tofu-like flavor, similar to the Tofutti product , which is incredibly rich, and works well when mixed into dishes or served as a condiment, such as a dollop over some vegetarian chili.

On its own, this TJ's vegan sour cream has an uninspiring and lingering after-taste that is slightly bitter, rather than tangy as the original dairy is. But when I added it to my Black Bean and Corn Salad, the Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative mixed in delightfully and provided a creamy boost, and I barely noticed the aftertaste.

It should be noted that although the taste of the TJ Vegan Sour Cream Alternative isn't my absolute favorite, it still ranks high in terms of all of the vegan sour creams that I've sampled.

Overall, I would definitely recommend this Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream Alternative, provided it isn't the star of your recipe. Because of its high coconut content, it isn't the most heart-healthy option, since it's relatively high in saturated fat, but then again, if you're reaching for a sour cream alternative, you're probably not seeking a health food.

Where Can I Buy Trader Joe's Vegan Sour Cream?

Because it's a new product, TJ's Vegan Sour Cream is slowly trickling into locations nationwide. While there's a good chance that your neighborhood Trader Joe's will have it, it's always a good idea to call ahead and check first. In the store, it will be located in the refrigerated section with the other dairy sour creams.

For the best vegan products to purchase at Trader Joe's visit our handy guide to the retailer's top plant-based offerings.

For more taste tests and to find the best plant-based products, visit The Beet's Beet Meters columns, where we rank dairy-free and meatless alternatives for health and taste.