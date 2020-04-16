I never thought much about toasters until one day, when we all still worked in an office, a smart toaster showed up, and we all began to play with it. This Revolution Cooking High-Speed R180 toaster is so innovative, it has a smart digital display and timer that allows it to cook more accurately and lock in more nutrients into each slice of bread or half bagel.

Despite trying to limit my carb intake, especially bread, I immediately popped a sesame bagel into the sleek toaster, touched the bagel picture on the digital touch screen, and in half the usual time it popped up, perfectly brown, crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, and hot to the touch, without a trace of burning.

The entire office got addicted to toasting, and how it made our mini bagels and our high-fiber bread taste. Toasters it turns out, are not all created equal, and the R180 is so innovative, it actually helps cook smarter, faster, and with a new method that uses a new heating system that makes an evenly crisp and golden toast, more consistently, and uses less energy, delivering a better and tastier toast, every time.

The best thing since sliced bread. Win your smart toaster!

So what do we do with this new smart appliance? We start to play with toast and create breakfast and snacks, with healthier toppings and enjoy toast relatively guilt-free. And since you may not believe us until you try it, we are giving away one so you can see what the heck we are so excited about.

The R180 toaster is available at Williams Sonoma for $299.95 but worth every dime. Not only will you have it for years on years, but it looks like a modern piece of artwork on your kitchen counter and has a fancy digital clock-- your guests will be lined up to make toast. It's a perfect housewarming or wedding gift, birthday present or simply a gift for you.

Want to win one? Just go to The Beet's Instagram, share the post about the toaster on your story, and hashtag #TheBeetBreakfastClub and also follow and Revolution Cooking on Instagram @revcooking. We will choose the lucky winner by May 1st. Good luck!

Want to buy one at 20 percent off? Go to the Revolution Cooking site (Revcook.com) and put in the code BEET at checkout for your 20 percent off, from now through May 30th. Happy Toasting!

Watch this video to see how the smart toaster works:

Make it a meal!

After you turn your bagel or toast into the perfect crispy crunch, add your favorite toppings to make it even more delicious.

You can always default to your traditional avocado toast (and that's ok, I did too), but we put together 5 different ways you can switch up your go-to "avo" for something to brag about. We rounded up unique toppings like beetroot hummus, an Italian style bruschetta, and sweet potato 'bread' slices which is a healthier way to enjoy carbs. Get toasting!

Creamy Bruschetta Toast:

Slice of Sourdough Bread

Tofutti Cream Cheese

Sliced Radishes

Chopped Cucumbers

Chopped Scallions

Pepper or Chili Flakes for taste

Flavorful Italian Garlic Bread:

Slice of Sourdough Bread

Garlic

Earth Balance Butter

Chopped tomatoes

Violife shredded cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Beetroot Toast:

Beet Hummus

Walnuts

Fresh mint

Vegan Parmesan Cheese

Salt for taste

Protein Loaf:

Slice of Rye Bread

Almond Butter

Sliced Banana

Sliced Strawberries

Cinnamon

Cacao nibs

Sweet Toast 1:

Slice of Sweet Potato (toasted)

Avocado

Pine Nuts

A drizzle of Olive Oil

Sprouts

Sweet Toast 2:

Raspberry Jam

Sliced Bananas

Almond Butter

Gogi Berries

Avocado Toast: