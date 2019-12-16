This Breakfast is Full of Fiber and Will Help You Lose Weight
RECIPE OF THE DAY: MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
FROM:@oatmel_stories
WHY WE LOVE IT: Oatmeal is rich in fiber and can help you lose weight.
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A smart and healthy breakfast.
SPECIAL NOTE: This recipe is very simple to make. Enjoy! (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients:
1 medium, ripe banana
1/2 cup of rolled oats
1/2 cup of oat milk
1/2 cup of water
Pinch of salt
Pinch of cinnamon
Instructions:
In a small saucepan, mash the banana with a fork. Add all remaining ingredients, bring to a simmer and cook until thick and creamy, stirring occasionally. It will take 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.