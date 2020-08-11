Hungry for amazing vegan food in the Milwaukee area? Set your sights on Twisted Plants. Currently offering curbside pick-up, the menu offers a slew of plant-based hits, named after movies considered stoner films. Take for instance, the “Pineapple Express” plant-based burger topped with grilled onions, sweet sauce, chipotle mayo, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and vegan American cheese. Or, opt for the “This Is the End” loaded friends with BBQ jackfruit, jalapeños, chipotle ranch, BBQ sauce, vegan queso, and guacamole. (For those with a sweet tooth, be sure to also order a vegan shark like the Banana Fudge Salted Caramel Cheesecake).

Owned by husband-and-wife duo Brandon and Arielle Hawthorne, the couple gravitated towards a vegan diet after Arielle was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2016. After having success as a food truck, they moved into their storefront location in Cudahy, Wisconsin, about 10 minutes outside of downtown Milwaukee.

“With the start of our food truck [earlier this year], we knew there was a need for more plant-based/vegan fare readily available for the community,” husband-and-wife owners Brandon and Arielle Hawthorne told VegNews in a recent article. “Along with the opportunity to create everyday comfort foods that are more friendly for the environment, we hope to inspire curious minds that a plant-based lifestyle is not far-fetched.”

Whether you’re a fan of cannabis or not, all patrons can find something they love on this menu of comfort food favorites and until they’re safely able to open their dining space to customers, ordering curbside pick-up online here is a great way to support this Black-owned, completely plant-based eatery.

To riff on a line from The Pineapple Express, we think it’ll be, hands down, the dopest vegan fare in the MKE you’ve ever eaten.