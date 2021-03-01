The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Two
Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the second week of vegan keto recipes.
Plant-Based Protein
- 4 Tofu, firm lite
- 4 oz Seitan
Fruits
- 2 limes
- 1 lemon
Condiments
- Dijon Mustard
- Tamari
- Sesame oil
Dairy Alternatives
- Almond Butter
- Cashew Milk
- Coconut Butter
- Coconut Milk
- Almond Milk
- Vegan Provolone
- Shredded Vegan cheese
- Vegan Butter
- Almond Ricotta
- 1 flax egg
- Vegan Parmesan
Vegetables
- 4 red pepper
- 2 heads of Broccoli
- 30 garlic cloves
- 2 yellow onion
- 7 Cucumbers
- 11 Avocados
- 1 bunch kale
- 2 bag of spinach
- 2 carrots
- 2 tomatoes
- 1 iceberg lettuce head
- 4 white onions
- 1 red onion
- 8 crimini mushrooms
- 1 cauliflower head
- 1 bunch green onion
- 1 green pepper
- 1 bag of cauliflower rice
- 1 ginger
- 2 Zucchini
- 1 frozen peas and carrots blend
Spices
- Ground Flaxseed
- Cinnamon
- Cumin
- Tumeric
- Garlic Powder
- Paprika
- Onion Salt
- Onion Powder
- Salt
- Nutritional yeast
- Nutmeg
Herbs
- Dried Oregano
- 2 bay leaves
- Dried Parsley
- Basil
- Sage
Baking Needs
- Coconut Flour
- Stevia Drops
Nuts and Seeds
- Chia Seeds
- Hemp Seeds
- Flaxseed
- Can of Cashews
Canned/Dried Food
- Sandwich Pickles
- 1 jar kalamata olives
Oils
- Olive Oil
- Coconut oil
- Avocado Oil
Other
- Vanilla Vegan Protein powder
- Balsamic vinegar
- 2 32 oz Vegetable Broth