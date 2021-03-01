The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Two

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the second week of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein

  • 4 Tofu, firm lite
  • 4 oz Seitan

Fruits

  • 2 limes
  • 1 lemon

Condiments

  • Dijon Mustard
  • Tamari
  • Sesame oil

Dairy Alternatives

  • Almond Butter
  • Cashew Milk
  • Coconut Butter
  • Coconut Milk
  • Almond Milk
  • Vegan Provolone
  • Shredded Vegan cheese
  • Vegan Butter
  • Almond Ricotta
  • 1 flax egg
  • Vegan Parmesan

Vegetables

  • 4 red pepper
  • 2 heads of Broccoli
  • 30 garlic cloves
  • 2 yellow onion
  • 7 Cucumbers
  • 11 Avocados
  • 1 bunch kale
  • 2 bag of spinach
  • 2 carrots
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 1 iceberg lettuce head
  • 4 white onions
  • 1 red onion
  • 8 crimini mushrooms
  • 1 cauliflower head
  • 1 bunch green onion
  • 1 green pepper
  • 1 bag of cauliflower rice
  • 1 ginger
  • 2 Zucchini
  • 1 frozen peas and carrots blend

Spices

  • Ground Flaxseed
  • Cinnamon
  • Cumin
  • Tumeric
  • Garlic Powder
  • Paprika
  • Onion Salt
  • Onion Powder
  • Salt
  • Nutritional yeast
  • Nutmeg

Herbs

  • Dried Oregano
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Dried Parsley
  • Basil
  • Sage

Baking Needs

  • Coconut Flour
  • Stevia Drops

Nuts and Seeds

  • Chia Seeds
  • Hemp Seeds
  • Flaxseed
  • Can of Cashews

Canned/Dried Food

  • Sandwich Pickles
  • 1 jar kalamata olives

Oils

  • Olive Oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Avocado Oil

Other

  • Vanilla Vegan Protein powder
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • 2 32 oz Vegetable Broth
