The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Two

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the second week of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein 4 Tofu, firm lite

4 Tofu, firm lite 4 oz Seitan Fruits 2 limes

2 limes 1 lemon Condiments Dijon Mustard

Dijon Mustard Tamari

Tamari Sesame oil Dairy Alternatives Almond Butter

Almond Butter Cashew Milk

Cashew Milk Coconut Butter

Coconut Butter Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk Almond Milk

Almond Milk Vegan Provolone

Vegan Provolone Shredded Vegan cheese

Shredded Vegan cheese Vegan Butter

Vegan Butter Almond Ricotta

Almond Ricotta 1 flax egg

1 flax egg Vegan Parmesan Vegetables 4 red pepper

4 red pepper 2 heads of Broccoli

2 heads of Broccoli 30 garlic cloves

30 garlic cloves 2 yellow onion

2 yellow onion 7 Cucumbers

7 Cucumbers 11 Avocados

11 Avocados 1 bunch kale

1 bunch kale 2 bag of spinach

2 bag of spinach 2 carrots

2 carrots 2 tomatoes

2 tomatoes 1 iceberg lettuce head

1 iceberg lettuce head 4 white onions

4 white onions 1 red onion

1 red onion 8 crimini mushrooms

8 crimini mushrooms 1 cauliflower head

1 cauliflower head 1 bunch green onion

1 bunch green onion 1 green pepper

1 green pepper 1 bag of cauliflower rice

1 bag of cauliflower rice 1 ginger

1 ginger 2 Zucchini

2 Zucchini 1 frozen peas and carrots blend Spices Ground Flaxseed

Ground Flaxseed Cinnamon

Cinnamon Cumin

Cumin Tumeric

Tumeric Garlic Powder

Garlic Powder Paprika

Paprika Onion Salt

Onion Salt Onion Powder

Onion Powder Salt

Salt Nutritional yeast

Nutritional yeast Nutmeg Herbs Dried Oregano

Dried Oregano 2 bay leaves

2 bay leaves Dried Parsley

Dried Parsley Basil

Basil Sage Baking Needs Coconut Flour

Coconut Flour Stevia Drops Nuts and Seeds Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds Hemp Seeds

Hemp Seeds Flaxseed

Flaxseed Can of Cashews Canned/Dried Food Sandwich Pickles

Sandwich Pickles 1 jar kalamata olives Oils Olive Oil

Olive Oil Coconut oil

Coconut oil Avocado Oil Other Vanilla Vegan Protein powder

Vanilla Vegan Protein powder Balsamic vinegar

Balsamic vinegar 2 32 oz Vegetable Broth