The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Three

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the third week of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein 1 package of Beyond Beef

1 lemon 1 lime Condiments Creamy Peanut Butter

Dijon Mustard Nama shoyu sauce

Coconut aminos Cashew butter

Almond Milk Vegan pepper jack cheese, shredded Vegetables 1 Ginger

1 bunch of Asparagus 1 case of cherry tomatoes

6 Avocados 6 cups of red leaf lettuce

2 red onions 2 bell peppers

16 garlic cloves 1 package of baby Bella mushrooms

1 head of butter lettuce 1 purple cabbage

1 green cabbage 1 bunch scallions

2 yellow onions 3 large zucchinis

3 cups button mushrooms 1 spaghetti squash

1 head of broccoli 1 bag cauliflower rice

Cardomom Spirulina Powder

Cinnamon Ground Ginger

Salt Cocoa Powder

Garlic Powder Onion Powder Herbs Basil leaves

Cilantro Chives, dried

Vanilla Extract Stevia Nuts and Seeds Flaxseed

Pepitas Sunflower Seeds

Pecans Chia Seeds

Pine Nuts Cashews

Pistachios Almonds

Peanuts Pumpkin Seeds

4 cans of coconut milk 1 package of shirataki noodles Oils Olive Oil

Coconut Oil Avocado oil

Coconut Concentrate Vanilla Protein Powder

Coconut Flakes Salsa

Low-carb Chocolate Vegan alfredo sauce