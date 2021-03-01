The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Three

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the third week of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein

  • 1 package of Beyond Beef
  • 8 oz seitan

Fruits

  • 1 lemon
  • 1 lime

Condiments

  • Creamy Peanut Butter
  • Dijon Mustard
  • Nama shoyu sauce
  • Coconut aminos
  • Cashew butter
  • Tamari

Dairy Alternatives

  • Almond Milk
  • Vegan pepper jack cheese, shredded

Vegetables

  • 1 Ginger
  • 1 bunch of Asparagus
  • 1 case of cherry tomatoes
  • 6 Avocados
  • 6 cups of red leaf lettuce
  • 2 red onions
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 16 garlic cloves
  • 1 package of baby Bella mushrooms
  • 1 head of butter lettuce
  • 1 purple cabbage
  • 1 green cabbage
  • 1 bunch scallions
  • 2 yellow onions
  • 3 large zucchinis
  • 3 cups button mushrooms
  • 1 spaghetti squash
  • 1 head of broccoli
  • 1 bag cauliflower rice
  • 1 bag spinach

Spices

  • Cardomom
  • Spirulina Powder
  • Cinnamon
  • Ground Ginger
  • Salt
  • Cocoa Powder
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onion Powder

Herbs

  • Basil leaves
  • Cilantro
  • Chives, dried
  • Parsley

Baking Needs

  • Vanilla Extract
  • Stevia

Nuts and Seeds

  • Flaxseed
  • Pepitas
  • Sunflower Seeds
  • Pecans
  • Chia Seeds
  • Pine Nuts
  • Cashews
  • Pistachios
  • Almonds
  • Peanuts
  • Pumpkin Seeds
  • Macadamia nuts

Canned/Dried Food

  • 4 cans of coconut milk
  • 1 package of shirataki noodles

Oils

  • Olive Oil
  • Coconut Oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Other

  • Coconut Concentrate
  • Vanilla Protein Powder
  • Coconut Flakes
  • Salsa
  • Low-carb Chocolate
  • Vegan alfredo sauce
