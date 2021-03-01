The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week Three
Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the third week of vegan keto recipes.
Plant-Based Protein
- 1 package of Beyond Beef
- 8 oz seitan
Fruits
- 1 lemon
- 1 lime
Condiments
- Creamy Peanut Butter
- Dijon Mustard
- Nama shoyu sauce
- Coconut aminos
- Cashew butter
- Tamari
Dairy Alternatives
- Almond Milk
- Vegan pepper jack cheese, shredded
Vegetables
- 1 Ginger
- 1 bunch of Asparagus
- 1 case of cherry tomatoes
- 6 Avocados
- 6 cups of red leaf lettuce
- 2 red onions
- 2 bell peppers
- 16 garlic cloves
- 1 package of baby Bella mushrooms
- 1 head of butter lettuce
- 1 purple cabbage
- 1 green cabbage
- 1 bunch scallions
- 2 yellow onions
- 3 large zucchinis
- 3 cups button mushrooms
- 1 spaghetti squash
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 bag cauliflower rice
- 1 bag spinach
Spices
- Cardomom
- Spirulina Powder
- Cinnamon
- Ground Ginger
- Salt
- Cocoa Powder
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
Herbs
- Basil leaves
- Cilantro
- Chives, dried
- Parsley
Baking Needs
- Vanilla Extract
- Stevia
Nuts and Seeds
- Flaxseed
- Pepitas
- Sunflower Seeds
- Pecans
- Chia Seeds
- Pine Nuts
- Cashews
- Pistachios
- Almonds
- Peanuts
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Macadamia nuts
Canned/Dried Food
- 4 cans of coconut milk
- 1 package of shirataki noodles
Oils
- Olive Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Avocado oil
- Extra virgin olive oil
Other
- Coconut Concentrate
- Vanilla Protein Powder
- Coconut Flakes
- Salsa
- Low-carb Chocolate
- Vegan alfredo sauce