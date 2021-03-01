The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week One
Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the first seven days of vegan keto recipes.
Plant-Based Protein
- 1 Tofu package
- 200g of Seitan
Fruits
- Lime Juice
- 2 Limes
- 1 bag of Frozen Blueberries
- 1 Lemon
Grains and Bread
- 4 cups of Cauliflower Rice
Condiments
- Vegenaise
- Tamari
- Vegan Ranch dressing
- Marinara (low sugar)
Dairy Alternatives
- Almond Butter
- Unsweetened almond milk
- 1 cup of Almond ricotta
- Cashew Milk
Spices
- Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
- Garam Masala
- Curry Powder
- Cumin
- Ground Mustard
Vegetables
- 1 Romaine Lettuce, head
- 1 Red Onion
- 2 Cucumbers
- 4 Campanari Tomatoes
- 10 Garlic cloves
- 1 Yellow Onion
- 1 Ginger
- 2 Cauliflower heads
- 2 Portabella Mushrooms, large
- 4 Zucchini
- 2 Avocados
- 4 oz Broccoli Sprouts
- 2 Bell Peppers
- 1 container of Baby Bella Mushrooms
- A handful of Green beans
- 1 head of Butter Lettuce
- 1 bunch of Kale
- 1 bag of Spinach
- 1 bag of Coleslaw mix (or 2 varied cabbages)
- 1 bunch of Broccolini
- 1 bag of Shredded Carrots
Herbs
- Cilantro
Baking Needs
- Cacao Powder
- Vanilla Extract
- Dark Chocolate Chips
- Stevia
- Coconut Flour
Nuts and Seeds
- 1 can of Cashews
- Hemp Hearts
- Chia Seeds
- Hemp Seeds
Oils
- Coconut Oil
- MCT Oil
- Olive Oil
- Avocado Oil
Canned/Dried Food
- 24 Kalamata Olives
- 2 Cans of diced tomatoes
- 2 Cans of Coconut Milk
Other
- 1 bag Black Coffee
- 1 medium Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 medium White Vinegar
- Flaked Unsweetened coconut
- Vanilla Vegan Protein Powder