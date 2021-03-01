The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week One

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the first seven days of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein 1 Tofu package

1 Tofu package 200g of Seitan Fruits

2 Limes

1 bag of Frozen Blueberries

1 Lemon Grains and Bread 4 cups of Cauliflower Rice Condiments

Tamari

Vegan Ranch dressing

Marinara (low sugar) Dairy Alternatives

Unsweetened almond milk

1 cup of Almond ricotta

Cashew Milk Spices

Black Pepper

Garam Masala

Curry Powder

Cumin

Ground Mustard Vegetables

1 Red Onion

2 Cucumbers

4 Campanari Tomatoes

10 Garlic cloves

1 Yellow Onion

1 Ginger

2 Cauliflower heads

2 Portabella Mushrooms, large

4 Zucchini

2 Avocados

4 oz Broccoli Sprouts

2 Bell Peppers

1 container of Baby Bella Mushrooms

A handful of Green beans

1 head of Butter Lettuce

1 bunch of Kale

1 bag of Spinach

1 bag of Coleslaw mix (or 2 varied cabbages)

1 bunch of Broccolini

1 bag of Shredded Carrots Herbs Cilantro Baking Needs

Vanilla Extract

Dark Chocolate Chips

Stevia

Coconut Flour Nuts and Seeds

Hemp Hearts

Chia Seeds

Hemp Seeds Oils

MCT Oil

Olive Oil

Avocado Oil Canned/Dried Food

2 Cans of diced tomatoes

2 Cans of Coconut Milk Other

1 medium Red Wine Vinegar

1 medium White Vinegar

Flaked Unsweetened coconut

Flaked Unsweetened coconut Vanilla Vegan Protein Powder