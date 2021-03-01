The Vegan Keto Diet Shopping List: Week One

Now that you've decided to try The Vegan Keto Diet, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Here is a list of all the ingredients you need for the first seven days of vegan keto recipes.

Plant-Based Protein

  • 1 Tofu package
  • 200g of Seitan

Fruits

  • Lime Juice
  • 2 Limes
  • 1 bag of Frozen Blueberries
  • 1 Lemon

Grains and Bread

  • 4 cups of Cauliflower Rice

Condiments

  • Vegenaise
  • Tamari
  • Vegan Ranch dressing
  • Marinara (low sugar)

Dairy Alternatives

  • Almond Butter
  • Unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 cup of Almond ricotta
  • Cashew Milk

Spices

  • Sea Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Garam Masala
  • Curry Powder
  • Cumin
  • Ground Mustard

Vegetables

  • 1 Romaine Lettuce, head
  • 1 Red Onion
  • 2 Cucumbers
  • 4 Campanari Tomatoes
  • 10 Garlic cloves
  • 1 Yellow Onion
  • 1 Ginger
  • 2 Cauliflower heads
  • 2 Portabella Mushrooms, large
  • 4  Zucchini
  • 2 Avocados
  • 4 oz Broccoli Sprouts
  • 2 Bell Peppers
  • 1 container of Baby Bella Mushrooms
  • A handful of Green beans
  • 1 head of Butter Lettuce
  • 1 bunch of Kale
  • 1 bag of Spinach
  • 1 bag of Coleslaw mix (or 2 varied cabbages)
  • 1 bunch of Broccolini
  • 1 bag of Shredded Carrots

Herbs

  • Cilantro

Baking Needs

  • Cacao Powder
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Stevia
  • Coconut Flour

Nuts and Seeds

  • 1 can of Cashews
  • Hemp Hearts
  • Chia Seeds
  • Hemp Seeds

Oils

  • Coconut Oil
  • MCT Oil
  • Olive Oil
  • Avocado Oil

Canned/Dried Food

  • 24 Kalamata Olives
  • 2 Cans of diced tomatoes
  • 2 Cans of Coconut Milk

Other

  • 1 bag Black Coffee
  • 1 medium Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 medium White Vinegar
  • Flaked Unsweetened coconut
  • Vanilla Vegan Protein Powder
