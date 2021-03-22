The Vegan Keto Diet Dinner: Gluten-Free Veggie Pizza Recipe

This vegan keto recipe is a healthy, low-carb version of everyone's favorite comfort food. Make the crust using fiber-packed ingredients such as flaxseeds (high in protein and fiber) and psyllium husk powder, which is extremely high in fiber and gluten-free. Psyllium husk powder is made from the husk of the seed of the Plantago ovata plant, which is a blond plaintain once native to the Mediterranean region that has medicinal properties. Make the crust, then add your favorite veggies and dairy-free cheese on top.

Veggie Pizza

Ingredients

  • 2 TBSP flaxseed, ground
  • 1 TBSP psyllium husk powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • 1 TBSP avocado oil
  • 3 TBSP low-sugar marinara sauce
  • 1/4 cup vegan mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup sliced green bell peppers
  • 1 TBSP fresh basil

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl mix together flaxseed with 4 TBSP of water. Set aside for about 5 minutes.
  2. Place psyllium husk powder, salt and oregano in a blender. Blend for 30 seconds. Set aside.
  3. Heat the avocado oil in a frying pan over high heat. Pour the crust mixture from the blender into the pan, making a circle.
  4. Cook until edges are browned and flip. Cook for an additional minute.
  5. Remove the crust and place on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Spread sauce over top and add the cheese.
  6. Top with mushrooms and bell peppers.
  7. Place under a low broil in the oven until the cheese is nice and bubbly.
  8. Top with chopped fresh basil and serve

Nutritional Info (1 pizza):

Calories: 332 ; Fat: 24g; Protein: 5g; Net Carbs: 13g Sodium: 857 mg

