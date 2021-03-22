This vegan keto recipe is a healthy, low-carb version of everyone's favorite comfort food. Make the crust using fiber-packed ingredients such as flaxseeds (high in protein and fiber) and psyllium husk powder, which is extremely high in fiber and gluten-free. Psyllium husk powder is made from the husk of the seed of the Plantago ovata plant, which is a blond plaintain once native to the Mediterranean region that has medicinal properties. Make the crust, then add your favorite veggies and dairy-free cheese on top.

Veggie Pizza Ingredients 2 TBSP flaxseed, ground

1 TBSP psyllium husk powder

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp oregano

1 TBSP avocado oil

3 TBSP low-sugar marinara sauce

1/4 cup vegan mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup sliced green bell peppers

1 TBSP fresh basil Instructions In a small bowl mix together flaxseed with 4 TBSP of water. Set aside for about 5 minutes. Place psyllium husk powder, salt and oregano in a blender. Blend for 30 seconds. Set aside. Heat the avocado oil in a frying pan over high heat. Pour the crust mixture from the blender into the pan, making a circle. Cook until edges are browned and flip. Cook for an additional minute. Remove the crust and place on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Spread sauce over top and add the cheese. Top with mushrooms and bell peppers. Place under a low broil in the oven until the cheese is nice and bubbly. Top with chopped fresh basil and serve

Nutritional Info (1 pizza):

Calories: 332 ; Fat: 24g; Protein: 5g; Net Carbs: 13g Sodium: 857 mg