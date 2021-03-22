Buttery, creamy, and smooth macadamia nuts coated in sinful chocolate and sea salt are a tasty way to enjoy healthy fat. Macadamia nuts are rich in fiber and antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and healthy fats that keep you full longer. After enjoying your day of healthy and delicious meals, the fun continues with this simple dessert that only requires four ingredients including salt. Everyone in your family will love the convenience of this tasty treat and eat them on rotation as a savory and sweet snack or a healthier-for-you dessert.

Chocolate Sea Salt Macadamia Nuts 8 Servings Ingredients 4 oz low carb chocolate, chopped (i.e. Lily’s)

1 TBSP coconut oil

1 cup dry macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

Sea Salt Instructions In a small saucepan over medium/ low heat melt chocolate and coconut oil while stirring constantly. Remove from heat once melted. Pour chocolate into a small bowl. Add in the macadamia nuts and give them a good stir. Remove a cluster of nuts by using a teaspoon. Place the cluster on a sheet of parchment paper. Sprinkle it with sea salt immediately. Continue with Step #4 until all almonds and chocolate have been used. Place a sheet of parchment with almonds in the fridge for 30 minutes or until set. Remove and place in small plastic bags (or you can also cover each cluster with plastic wrap) Store in the fridge until ready to eat.

Nutritional Info (1 cluster per serving):

Calories: 177 Protein: 2g Fat:17g Net Carbs: 2g Fiber: 5g Sugar:1g Sodium: 58mg