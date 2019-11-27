The Second Best Thing After Sliced Bread: Sweet Potato Swirl

RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

THE DISH: Sweet Potato Swirl Bread

FROM: @vegamelon

WHY WE LOVE IT: We're always looking for a healthy twist on our favorite carbs. Surprise your friends with this work of art.

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 40 Minutes, Cook: 30 Minutes. Pass Time: 2 hours

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 6 plus salt

MAKE IT FOR: A healthier toast topped with your favorite jelly.

SPECIAL NOTE: Form the dough into a ball and place in a covered bowl to rise for 1-2 hours, or until doubled in volume. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients

Instructions