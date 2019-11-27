The Second Best Thing After Sliced Bread: Sweet Potato Swirl
RECIPE OF THE DAY: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
THE DISH: Sweet Potato Swirl Bread
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: We're always looking for a healthy twist on our favorite carbs. Surprise your friends with this work of art.
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 40 Minutes, Cook: 30 Minutes. Pass Time: 2 hours
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 6 plus salt
MAKE IT FOR: A healthier toast topped with your favorite jelly.
SPECIAL NOTE: Form the dough into a ball and place in a covered bowl to rise for 1-2 hours, or until doubled in volume. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients
- 250grams bread flour
- 4grams instant or quick-rise yeast
- 25grams sugar
- 4grams sea salt
- 165grams soy milk lukewarm; or use coconut milk
- 25grams dairy-free butter
- 20grams purple sweet potato powder for color; can be replaced with matcha, cocoa, or other powders with color
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and milk. Knead until smooth; about 10 minutes by hand, then add in the butter and continue kneading into a smooth dough.
- Form the dough into a ball and place in a covered bowl to rise for 1-2 hours, or until doubled in volume.
- Once the dough has risen, punch it down and divide it into 2 equal parts.
- To one piece, knead in the sweet potato powder (1 tsp at a time) until the color is evenly distributed.
- Let the dough rest again for 15 minutes, then roll each piece into a 0.5cm-thick rectangle.
- Lay the purple dough on top of the plain dough, then roll them together into a tight log. Place into greased loaf tin to rise for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 350F / 180C.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Let cool completely before slicing & enjoy!