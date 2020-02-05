The Perfect Valentine’s Day Treat: Vegan Strawberry and Almond Crostata

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Strawberry and Almond Crostata

FROM: @natalie.naturally

WHY WE LOVE IT: This tasty dessert can be made anytime with seasonal fruits. Since Valentine's Day is approaching, use strawberries, raspberries, or cherries for a festive pink or red color.

TOTAL TIME: 45 Minutes

Prep: Make: 15 Minutes Bake: 30-40 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9

MAKE IT FOR: Your loved one on Valentine's Day or bring it to your Galentine's get together and make a toast with champagne while you enjoy the sweet flavors of this pastry. (take a picture, it's Insta-worthy).

SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a rolling pin to roll out the dough. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

Ingredients:

Pastry

½ cups of plain flour

⅔ cups of ground almonds

⅔ cups of plant based butter

2 tbsp caster sugar

¼ – 1/2tsp almond extract

Pinch of salt

Splash or two of plant milk if required

Filling

Approx. 800g strawberry halved or quartered

2 tbsp golden caster sugar or coconut sugar

2 tbsp ground almonds (optional)

To finish

1 tbsp plant milk I used oat

⅓ cups of cup flaked almonds

Instructions: