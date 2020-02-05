The Perfect Valentine’s Day Treat: Vegan Strawberry and Almond Crostata
FROM: @natalie.naturally
WHY WE LOVE IT: This tasty dessert can be made anytime with seasonal fruits. Since Valentine's Day is approaching, use strawberries, raspberries, or cherries for a festive pink or red color.
TOTAL TIME: 45 Minutes
Prep: Make: 15 Minutes Bake: 30-40 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9
MAKE IT FOR: Your loved one on Valentine's Day or bring it to your Galentine's get together and make a toast with champagne while you enjoy the sweet flavors of this pastry. (take a picture, it's Insta-worthy).
SPECIAL NOTE: You will need a rolling pin to roll out the dough. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients:
Pastry
- ½ cups of plain flour
- ⅔ cups of ground almonds
- ⅔ cups of plant based butter
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- ¼ – 1/2tsp almond extract
- Pinch of salt
- Splash or two of plant milk if required
- Filling
- Approx. 800g strawberry halved or quartered
- 2 tbsp golden caster sugar or coconut sugar
- 2 tbsp ground almonds (optional)
- To finish
- 1 tbsp plant milk I used oat
- ⅓ cups of cup flaked almonds
Instructions:
- In a large bowl and the flour, ground almonds, sugar and a pinch of salt, stir to combine. Add the butter in small chunks or dollops.
- Using your hands rub the butter into the flour with your hands facing up and rubbing your thumb to the little finger. Do this until it resembles breadcrumbs.
- Add ¼-1/2 tsp of almond extract depending on taste and a splash of plant milk, using a knife gently mix. You should now be able to bring the dough together into a ball.
- No not over work or kneed on anyway, just bring together quickly form into a rough disc and wrap in cling film. Place in the fridge for at least half an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 356 F
- In a bowl add the chopped strawberries and sugar, stir to combine.
- When you're ready to bake, take the pastry out from the oven and unwrap. Place in on one large square of baking paper or parchment and place another one on top. Using a rolling pin roll out the pastry to for a rough round about 5mm thick.
- Remove the top layer of parchment and slide onto a baking tray or as I like to use a round pizza tray.
- In the middle of the pastry sprinkle the ground almonds and top with the strawberries. Now fold up the pastry around the strawberries, you can use the parchment the pastry is on to help with this. Carefully folding it up and then pulling back the paper.
- Once all the edges have been folded up brush the outside with the plant milk and sprinkle and push on the flaked almonds. They should stick well.
- Place in the pre heated oven for about 30-40 minutes, or until the pastry is lightly golden, the almonds are toasted, and the strawberries bubbling and released their sticky syrup.
- Serve with oat cream or dairy free ice-cream.