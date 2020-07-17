The Perfect Summer Dessert: Vegan S’mores Yogurt Parfait

Roasting s'mores is a classic summer activity: Some of my favorite summer memories are when I was sitting around the campfire with my loved ones after a long day relaxing in the summer heat. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to locate graham crackers that are free of honey and marshmallows made with no gelatin to ensure they're vegan.

This delicious Vegan S'mores Yogurt Parfait is a healthier, 100% vegan option to the traditional treat, so you can enjoy them it year-round. The masterpiece is made with coconut-based products and vegan chocolate. If you love s'mores, this recipe will become your go-to dessert!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: This dessert is perfect for summer and brings back happy memories of campfires. The s 'mores yogurt parfait only takes 10 minutes to make and requires simple ingredients that you probably have stored in your pantry.

Make it for: A summer dessert. Children especially love the taste of this treat. Make it for your summer party and serve them in Mason jars with a ribbon around the jar.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Vegan S'mores Yogurt Parfait

Makes 3-4 servings

Ingredients Cookie Layer 1 bag Sejoyia Vanilla Coco-Thins, crushed Yogurt Layer 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk yogurt Chocolate Mousse Layer 1/2 cup unsweetened cacao powder

3/4 cup chopped dark chocolate

1 14-oz. can full-fat coconut milk

1/4 cup date paste Toppings Chopped chocolate

Chocolate drizzle

Vanilla Coco-Thin