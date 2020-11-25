Pie and cake lovers, brace yourselves: This chocolate hazelnut mousse tart will now become your favorite dessert. If you love smooth, creamy chocolate mixed with a hint of hazelnut and topped with a truffle bar, then grab your apron. All the ingredients are completely plant-based and can be made gluten-free with a swap of flour.

Instead of reaching for the apple and pumpkin pie this year, add this chocolate hazelnut mousse tart to your feast and reach for all of them. The best part about this tart is the delicious taste, but also the recipe is simple to make and doesn't require many ingredients. In fact, you probably have these baking essentials already on hand.

Present this tart on a beautiful platter or dish and crumble little bits of hazelnut truffle butter along the edges. If you want to skip decorating, simply eat this mixture out of a mug or cup, and don't worry about the pasty recipe. The filling is so soft and smooth, makes for the perfect treat for everyone.

Recipe Developer: Mairi Rivers, @gingervegan

Why we love it: This tart is out-of-this-world delicious and if you're looking for something new and exciting to add to your dessert table at Thanksgiving, this treat is the way to go. This recipe is easy to make and even easier to enjoy!

Make it for: You can enjoy this dessert anytime. Make it for the holidays, a special occasion, or simply prepare the filling in a bowl and enjoy it like pudding. Everyone will love the taste of rich chocolate and sinful hazelnut.