RECIPE OF THE DAY: JANUARY 28

FROM: @plantbased.traveler

WHY WE LOVE IT: This dish is full of flavor and an easy dinner to make when you don't have a lot of time to cook. Load up on your carbs and work them off the next day.

TOTAL TIME:

Prep: 5 Minutes Cook: :25 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 12

MAKE IT FOR: This recipe makes enough for an entire box of pasta, so freeze the leftovers or bring it to work the next day.

SPECIAL NOTE: We like using fire roasted tomatoes, they add a smokey char flavor to the dish. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

Roasted Garlic and Basil Pasta

1 large can of crushed tomatoes

8-10 garlic cloves (depending on size)

Large handful of fresh basil

1/2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp coconut sugar

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp chili powder

Salt to taste

Pasta of choice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Peel garlic cloves and finely dice them. Heat up oil in a large saucepan. (don’t let it get too hot or garlic will burn and your sauce will be bitter) Fry garlic until it is starting to turn golden, then add tomato paste and coconut sugar and keep stirring for a minute. Add canned tomatoes and all herbs except for the fresh basil and bring to a boil. Let simmer for about 20 minutes....but the longer the better! Turn off the heat and add fresh basil, serve over your favorite pasta and enjoy.

Nutrition Notes: Per serving (½ recipe) + 1 serving Banza chickpea penne

389 calories, 19g protein, 62g carbs, 11g fiber, 11g fat