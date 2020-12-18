You may have seen Za’atar on the menu at your local Levantine restaurant or in the recipe of a Middle Eastern dish online. Za’atar has a recipe in and of itself which is completely different for each region of the Levant and even for each household. The culinary mixture generally contains dried thyme, sumac, marjoram, and toasted sesame seeds.

Za’atar is not only an incredibly delicious addition to your spice and herb rack but it is also incredibly versatile and has numerous health properties and rich history. It’s been referenced throughout in the bible and all the way back to ancient Egyptian pharaohs and was even used medicinally. Modern studies into za’atar confirm it contains vitamins A, C, E and K. Za’atar has also been shown to have antioxidants, antiseptic, and fungicide properties and has been shown to help control coughing fits in patients with bronchitis which seems particularly topical right now. Dried sumac, one of the ingredients, has been shown to lower blood pressure in numerous studies and can be beneficial for those with type two diabetes.

Za’atar can complement any dish where oregano or thyme are used. Here are 5 easy ways to add za’atar into everyday meals and a basic recipe for the herb mixture itself.

Crispy Za’atar Potato Wedges Serves: 4-5 Ingredients: 900 grams of potatoes preferably organic russet potatoes but any potatoes suitable for roasting would work.

4 tbsp of good quality olive oil

2 tbsp za’atar Instructions Cut into wedges of your desirable size and shape but try to make sure they are similar to each other to ensure even cooking. You can keep the skins on if you like. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees Celsius. Wash, drain and dry the potatoes with a lint free towel by patting them lightly. Cover a baking tray with tin foil. Drizzle olive oil and make sure each potato strip is covered from all sides. Lay the potato strips out with a slight space between them so that they can cook evenly. Sprinkle za’atar over the potatoes and ensure they are evenly coated. Roast the potatoes for 30 mins and turn them over bake for another 15 – 20 mins or until golden, crispy and easily pierced through with a fork.

Za’atar Salad Croutons Serves: 4 Ingredients: 2-3 loaves of pitta bread

2 tbsp of olive oil

3 tbsp of za’atar Instructions Preheat the oven at 200°C and line a tray with baking paper or tin foil. Cut pita bread into bitesize pieces drizzle the olive oil over them and sprinkle the za’atar. Mix well until every piece is well covered. Turn the heat down to 180°C and put the tray in the oven, set the timer for 7-10 mins or until golden brown.

Cauliflower Roasted Za’atar Serves: 4 Ingredients: 1 large head of cauliflower

3 tbsp of good quality olive oil

2 tbsp of za’atar Instructions Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Combine the za’atar and olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Cut the cauliflower into florets and wash and dry with a lint free towel by patting lightly. Add the florets to the bowl with the olive oil and za’atar and mix well. Cover a baking tray with tin foil and transfer the za’atar covered florets onto it, ensuring there is enough space between them to allow them to roast evenly. Bake for 15 mins and flip over, bake for another 15 or until slightly browned on the edges and tender.

Za’atar Glazed Roasted Eggplant Serves: 1 Ingredients: 1 large eggplant

3 tbsp of olive oil

2 tbsp za’atar

1 tbsp of honey

Generous pinch of salt Instructions Slice the eggplant lengthways into 1 inch thick planks removing the top stem Lay a baking sheet and salt the eggplant planks generously on either side and lay onto the baking sheet or in a colander and let sit there for 30 mins. This will drain the water from them. Then preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius Rinse the salt off the eggplant and pat dry thoroughly with paper towels on each side. Mix the honey, olive oil and za’atar until well combined and then brush both sides of the eggplant lightly. Make sure you brush the edges too placing them on a tray with a baking sheet. Roast the eggplant for 20 mins, flip and roast for 10-15 more until tender. Remove and brush once more with the honey za’atar glaze and serve. Delicious with a side salad or on a bed of quinoa.

And finally, a very basic recipe for homemade za’atar if you can’t find it at the store. This can be mixed with olive oil and spread over bread, drizzled over roast vegetables or vegan pizza.