Say hello to The Creamiest Vegan Rice Pudding you’ll ever try, and the only rice pudding recipe you’ll ever need. It’s healthy and super easy to make with only 5-ingredients. And lightly spiced with cinnamon and cardamom making it a warming winter bowl. I like to serve mine with a dollop of coconut yogurt and homemade raspberry chia jam for extra decadence. There is no better bowl to cozy up to and indulge for breakfast or dessert than this vegan rice pudding.

Now let me tell you exactly how to make The Creamiest Vegan Rice Pudding.