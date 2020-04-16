Creamy Vegan Rice Pudding Topped With Raspberry Chia Jam
Say hello to The Creamiest Vegan Rice Pudding you’ll ever try, and the only rice pudding recipe you’ll ever need. It’s healthy and super easy to make with only 5-ingredients. And lightly spiced with cinnamon and cardamom making it a warming winter bowl. I like to serve mine with a dollop of coconut yogurt and homemade raspberry chia jam for extra decadence. There is no better bowl to cozy up to and indulge for breakfast or dessert than this vegan rice pudding.
Now let me tell you exactly how to make The Creamiest Vegan Rice Pudding.
Vegan Rice Pudding
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Servings 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 cup arborio rice
- 3 1/2 cups almond milk, plus more if needed
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground cardamom
- 2 tbsp maple syrup, plus more to taste
- homemade raspberry chia jam, for topping
- coconut yogurt, for topping
- cacao nibs, to sprinkle
- coconut shavings, to sprinkle
Instructions
- In saucepan combine rice and almond milk, cinnamon and cardamom. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and cook stirring often for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked. (Keep almond milk close by, and add splashes more if consistency is getting too thick for your liking). When cooked add maple syrup, and mix to combine.
- Scoop rice pudding into bowls and top with homemade raspberry chia jam, a dollop of coconut yogurt, cacao nibs and coconut shavings. Drizzle with more maple syrup to taste.
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 231kcal | Carbohydrates: 47g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 0.004g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.01g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01g | Sodium: 158mg | Potassium: 169mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g