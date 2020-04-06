The Best Way to Start Your Morning: Healthy and Refreshing Green Juice

Over the weekend, I was lucky to find a brand new juicer on a nearly 90% off sale. Not only did I get a good deal, but I've been obsessively making juices like it's my day job. My kitchen has turned into a juice lab and my living room is a yoga studio with dumbells and a workout bench.

In honor of my new purchase, the beautiful weather, and every reason to stay healthy right now, I am sharing with you one of my favorite green juices that taste delicious and is a refreshing drink to have to start your day or for a midday snack. I am currently sitting in the sun of my backyard with my laptop plugged into an outlet, sipping on this healthy green mixture.

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Yields: 4 cups

Why we love it: This juice has the perfect taste of healthy greens and sweet fresh fruit. I like to use 1 apple for this recipe even though it calls for 2 apples because the taste is a little too sweet for me. The kiwis and pineapple give the green drink a note of tangy-ness that covers the taste the celery, kale, spinach and chard. Try to buy organic produce because you will taste the difference in "freshness". This juice is so delicious it might become part of your everyday routine. Cheers!

Health Benefits: This juice is full of immunity-boosting health benefits and essential vitamins. Spinach is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, it's an excellent source of iron and magnesium. Add more greens to increase your fiber intake and use less fruit to limit the sweetness. This juice is made with 100% natural sugars and no artificial juices.

Make it for: A healthy breakfast or a quick snack. I like to drink this juice after a workout.

Ingredients 2 green apples

1.5 lemons, juice only

1 large stalk celery

1 cup greens (your choice- kale, spinach, chard, or a mixture!)

1/3 cup pineapple (pre-cut is great!)

2 kiwis

1.5 cups water