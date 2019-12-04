The Best Way to Energize in The Morning: Coffee Chia Overnight Oats
RECIPE OF THE DAY: Coffee Chia Overnight Oats
FROM: @vegamelon
WHY WE LOVE IT: This make-ahead breakfast is super convenient to grab on the go. It’s the perfect way to energize your morning and it tastes delightful!
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 5, Pass Time: 2 Hours
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 7
MAKE IT FOR: Your on-the-go breakfast.
SPECIAL NOTE: You will need to refrigerate the oats for at least two hours. For best results, leave them in overnight. (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
Ingredients
- ¾ cup rolled oats
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- ¼ cup brewed coffee
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp nut / seed butter
- 1 serving vanilla protein powder
Instructions
- In a jar, combine all the ingredients and let set in fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight).
- Mix again before serving and enjoy!