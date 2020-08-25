If you're celebrating a birthday or a special occasion, this is the perfect recipe for you. There are thousands of vegan cupcake recipes on the internet and The Beet found what we believe is the best one. This cupcake is made with a vegan buttercream frosting that looks and tastes like the real thing. It's thick and creamy and pairs perfectly with any food--seriously. When I make this frosting I keep it in the fridge for the entire week and dip in different foods like pretzels, fruits, and cakes, and banana bread. During quarantine, I had a piece of banana bread with a generous smear of this buttercream frosting for breakfast every morning for a week straight. You can enjoy this topping any way you wish! The cake part is soft and sweet, the perfect dessert to make for your friend's birthday or a way to tell someone you're thinking of them.

Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: This vegan cupcake recipe is the best one hands down. If you love cupcakes and the creamy frosting, you will be happy you made these. Store the frosting in the fridge for up to 5 days and enjoy whenever you feel like having a sweet and delicious topping to your favorite foods.

Make it for: Dessert or a special treat for someone you love! Add sprinkles to the top for confetti fun. Watch the step-by-step video on how to make these cupcakes below.

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 30

Total Time: 40 minutes